‘A loyal and wonderful grandmother’: Aberdeen woman named after being found dead in Torry

By Lauren Taylor
April 4, 2022, 8:19 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 8:33 pm
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
A woman found dead in Torry has been named as 58-year-old Sherry Bruce.

The grandmother was found seriously injured at Glenbervie Road at about 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have issued a statement through the police, describing her as a “kind and caring” mum and grandmother.

‘She adored everyone she met’

The statement said: “She was a kind and caring mum with a soft heart who adored everyone she met. She was very family-oriented and devoted to her job.

“She was loyal and a wonderful grandmother and will be sorely missed.”

A 26-year-old man was also found injured by emergency services. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.

They are believed to be related.

Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mrs Bruce.

Police at the scene on Monday morning. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the police’s major investigation team, has thanked the local community for their assistance during the investigation.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with Sherry’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.

“Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2499 of Sunday April 3.”

The 24-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

