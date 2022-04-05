Salmon Scotland urges post-Brexit digital push to slash costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Salmon Scotland urges post-Brexit digital push to slash costs

By Simon Warburton
April 5, 2022, 5:41 pm
Salmon Scotland says member companies have faced an extra £3m in export costs each year since Britain left the EU.
Scotland’s farm-raised salmon sector is pushing the UK government to speed up removal of the post-Brexit paperwork system for exporting goods to the EU.

Salmon Scotland maintains member companies have faced an extra £3 million in export costs each year since Britain left the Brussels body.

In a letter to UK Fisheries minister Victoria Prentis, Salmon Scotland called for the shift to a digital export health certificate (EHC) system to be accelerated by the British government.

The association says the new system is due to replace the current “costly paper process,” but there is, as yet, no date for implementation and roll out.

Farm-raised salmon is the UK’s largest food export.

Online trials successful

Trials of a new online system – with consignments of salmon being sent to the EU using digital certificates – have shown what can be achieved in terms of efficiency and cost reduction for the wider seafood industry adds the trade body.

“I would reiterate how important it is to get the new system up and running as soon as possible,” said Salmon Scotland chief executive, Tavish Scott in his letter to the minister.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of the salmon farm trade body, Salmon Scotland.

“Salmon producing companies are already having to cope with steeply rising production costs (most notably in feed and fuel) and now face increased paperwork costs because of the EHC changes which were introduced in January (2021).

“We really believe the time taken to process EHCs will reduce considerably when the system is moved online, the number of errors will be massively reduced and the whole system will need fewer staff and less time to process – cutting down the costs and delays which are plaguing the system at the moment.”

Mr Scott also called for the UK government to cover extra costs being imposed on businesses as a direct result of the current export system.

“Farm-raised salmon is the UK’s largest food export, with overseas sales of salmon exceeding £600m last year,” added Mr Scott.

Producers reluctant to pass on any Brexit costs

Salmon Scotland does not gather information on retail prices, but noted its members were striving not to raise prices of their products as a result of extra Brexit bureaucracy.

“While Scottish salmon producers have had to cope with increased costs as a result of Brexit and the extra paperwork this has caused, they have endeavoured not to pass on any of these extra costs to consumers,” said a Salmon Scotland spokesperson.

Salmon sector supports 3,600 suppliers in Scotland

In 2021, the industry exported £372m worth of salmon into the EU. This reflected a 29% increase in value and a 32% increase in volume compared to the previous year.

The salmon sector adds more than £640m to the British economy every year.  At the same time, it spends £370m supporting more than 3,600 suppliers across Scotland.

More than 2,500 people are directly employed in salmon farming throughout the UK.

