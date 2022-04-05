Family of missing 86-year-old man informed after body discovered near Kinlochbervie

The body of a man has been discovered in the north-west Highlands on Tuesday afternoon.
At 2.40pm emergency services were called for help after a body was discovered at Sheigra in the Kinlochbervie area.
Police, lifeboat, the coastguard helicopter and coastguard teams were called upon to help.
Police said the family of a missing person, an 86-year-old man, has been made aware of the discovery.
Inquiries are ongoing
Police say the death of the man is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokeswoman said : “The body of man was discovered at Sheigra near Kinlochbervie at 2.40pm on Tuesday April 5.
“The family of a missing 86-year-old man have been made aware.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but the death is not being treated as suspicious.”
A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were tasked by the police to help them in a search for a missing person.
“We were stood down shortly after out search teams were mobilised.”