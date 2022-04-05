Family of missing 86-year-old man informed after body discovered near Kinlochbervie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man has been discovered in the north-west Highlands on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2.40pm emergency services were called for help after a body was discovered at Sheigra in the Kinlochbervie area.

Police, lifeboat, the coastguard helicopter and coastguard teams were called upon to help.

Police said the family of a missing person, an 86-year-old man, has been made aware of the discovery.

Inquiries are ongoing

Police say the death of the man is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said : “The body of man was discovered at Sheigra near Kinlochbervie at 2.40pm on Tuesday April 5.

“The family of a missing 86-year-old man have been made aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were tasked by the police to help them in a search for a missing person.

“We were stood down shortly after out search teams were mobilised.”