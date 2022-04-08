Coastguard called to tow cargo vessel and seven crew members back to shore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cargo vessel has got into difficulty about 100 miles north east of Peterhead.

The vessel’s crew raised the alarm with Shetland Coastguard after they began drifting due to mechanical difficulties at about 7.15am.

Ievoli Black, an emergency towing vessel, has been tasked to tow the boat back to shore and will be sent out to do so later on Friday evening.

There are seven members of crew onboard and coastguards will keep an eye on the boat and crew throughout the day.