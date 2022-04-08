Meet the dogs bringing animal assisted therapy to the Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new charity is bringing animal assisted therapy to the Western Isles.

Aroha Animal Therapy and Wildlife Sanctuary has been set up in Stornoway, and the team hope it will help people engage more with society, ease stress and boost self-confidence.

Animals are thought to help this process as they are able to provide emotional support without judgement and don’t make distinctions based on language or ability.

Lily Mackenzie trained in canine animal assisted therapy (AAT) in 2019 before setting up the charity in Stornoway and has 20 years of experience working in mental health and trauma recovery.

She explained: “Aroha is a Maori word for compassion or kindness.

“Our main aims are to make AAT accessible to any individual, group, or event. To empower people, promote mental health awareness and well-being.”

The sanctuary part of the charity is still in the process of being funded, but once established it aims to raise awareness of local wildlife needs and help with the rehabilitation and release of animals.

Storytelling sessions with Moby

Aroha is hosting a series of storytelling sessions at Stornoway Library on April 9 and 14 at 1pm and 2pm.

Children who come along will get to meet Moby, an old tyme bulldog, whose presence is said to be calming and relaxing.

Kathleen Milne, libraries manager for Western Isles Libraries, said: “For some time, we have read about the positive impact of animal companions on helping children gain confidence in reading and we are so thrilled with the opportunity to work with Aroha on introducing similar sessions.”

We still have a few places available at our very special storytime sessions with Moby!🐾Saturday 9 April at 2pm &… Posted by Western Isles Libraries on Tuesday, 5 April 2022