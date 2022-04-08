Meet the dogs bringing animal assisted therapy to the Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Meet the dogs bringing animal assisted therapy to the Western Isles

By Lauren Robertson
April 8, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 3:04 pm
Black pug wearing blue harness that reads therapy dog
Aroha will host special storytelling sessions with dogs like Blue.

A new charity is bringing animal assisted therapy to the Western Isles.

Aroha Animal Therapy and Wildlife Sanctuary has been set up in Stornoway, and the team hope it will help people engage more with society, ease stress and boost self-confidence.

Animals are thought to help this process as they are able to provide emotional support without judgement and don’t make distinctions based on language or ability.

Lily Mackenzie trained in canine animal assisted therapy (AAT) in 2019 before setting up the charity in Stornoway and has 20 years of experience working in mental health and trauma recovery.

She explained: “Aroha is a Maori word for compassion or kindness.

A Old Tyme bulldog wearing a blue therapy dog harness sits next to a child who is reading a book.
Moby is one of Aroha’s therapy dogs.

“Our main aims are to make AAT accessible to any individual, group, or event. To empower people, promote mental health awareness and well-being.”

The sanctuary part of the charity is still in the process of being funded, but once established it aims to raise awareness of local wildlife needs and help with the rehabilitation and release of animals.

Storytelling sessions with Moby

Aroha is hosting a series of storytelling sessions at Stornoway Library on April 9 and 14 at 1pm and 2pm.

Children who come along will get to meet Moby, an old tyme bulldog, whose presence is said to be calming and relaxing.

Kathleen Milne, libraries manager for Western Isles Libraries, said: “For some time, we have read about the positive impact of animal companions on helping children gain confidence in reading and we are so thrilled with the opportunity to work with Aroha on introducing similar sessions.”

We still have a few places available at our very special storytime sessions with Moby!🐾Saturday 9 April at 2pm &…

Posted by Western Isles Libraries on Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal