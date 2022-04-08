Scottish fishing chief blasts latest Good Fish Guide as ‘blatantly anti-fishing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish fishing chief blasts latest Good Fish Guide as ‘blatantly anti-fishing’

By Kelly Wilson
April 8, 2022, 1:47 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 3:34 pm
Jimmy Buchan, Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan has hit out at the Marine Conservation Society.
Jimmy Buchan has branded a prominent marine preservation group as a “blatantly anti-fishing organisation” after it urged consumers to stop buying crab and lobster landed in the north-east.

It is its latest Good Fish Guide, the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) found that Shetland brown crab was the only “best choice” option in the UK.

Now Scottish seafood processors have launched a scathing attack on the charity over misleading advice given in its latest guide to sustainable fisheries.

Mr Buchan, the chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association,  accused the organisation of misinforming consumers and putting jobs at risk with its “assessments of fish to avoid”.

MCS has urged people to avoid buying eight of nine brands of crab and lobsters caught by fisheries, due to “poor management”.

Fraserburgh is the largest shellfish port in Europe.

Scottish lobsters in a white case.
Mr Buchan said: “The Marine Conservation Society urges consumers not to buy crab and lobster because of alleged concerns about whales becoming entangled in gear.

“Yet there is very little evidence of this being a significant problem and where risks have been identified the industry is working collaboratively to minimise any impact.”

Mr Buchan, chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association, on a boat holding a Scottish lobster.
The MSC argued that a change in management measures could prevent entanglements, including limiting potting depending on migration patterns or supporting the use of innovations like rope-less pots to remove the risk entirely.

“Crab and lobster fisheries in the UK must be properly managed, with scientific assessments to monitor populations, catch limits, and measures to prevent whale entanglement,” the report suggested.

Stock levels ‘dangerously’ low

The Good Fish Guide see species rated either green amber or red in a traffic-light assessment of the health of stocks.

Monkfish from the North Sea and west of Scotland, some species of skate and ray, and some sources of crab and lobster were among 14 seafood species options joining those with a red rating.

The Good Fish Guide also revealed that the level of Celtic cod and whiting was “dangerously” low, which was affecting reproduction rates.

Scientists recommended that cod should not be caught at all in this area.

Mr Buchan added: “And the MCS’s conclusion about monkfish, which it also urges consumers to avoid, is utterly laughable at a time when this species has never been so abundant on the fishing grounds.

“The MCS will not open up its methodology for wider scrutiny, thus stoking suspicion that it is chasing cheap headlines based on prejudice and not fact.

“This blatantly anti-fishing organisation is causing real damage to fishing communities and legitimate businesses that employ more than 5,000 people in Scotland and are subject to far more regulation, checks and balances than it will ever face.”

Problem with overfishing

It suggested stronger management and enforcement measures be put in place to help the species reach or stay at healthy levels, while ecosystem-based management looking at all species caught together could address many of these issues, supported by remote electronic monitoring with cameras (REM).

REM could be used to inform management decisions by providing the data needed to understand the full impact of fishing activities.

Frustration at previous findings

The MCS also failed to impress the Scottish catch sector in October last year with its biannual update to the Good Fish Guide claiming all cod populations in UK seas were at “low levels” and most were “declining further”.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) Simon Collins disputed the verdict saying cod stocks were at record levels in the North Sea.

