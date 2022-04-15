Western Isles Hospital ward to re-open to new admissions after two-week Covid closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Western Isles Hospital ward to re-open to new admissions after two-week Covid closure

By Louise Glen
April 15, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: April 15, 2022, 4:41 pm
NHS Western Isles.
NHS Western Isles has said it will reopen its surgical ward from Saturday as Covid cases among staff members continues to ease.

Thanking people for their patience Fiona McKenzie, NHS Western Isles chief operating officer, said measures taken at the hospital had been necessary to protect the community.

The surgical ward has been closed since March 31.

Hospital visiting will also resume at the same time.

New admissions from Saturday

A spokesman for NHS Western Isles said: “The surgical ward in Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway will re-open to new admissions on Saturday.

“The ward had been closed to new scheduled admissions on March 31, as a result of a number of individuals linked to the ward testing positive for Covid-19.

“An incident management team has been managing the outbreak and agreed today that the ward can safely re-open.”

He continued: “Designated visiting will also resume on Saturday, in line with arrangements in the rest of the hospital.

“All patients will be permitted one visit every day from one designated visitor, or two designated visitors in the same visiting slot from the same household.

“The designated visitor will be identified by each inpatient will be for the duration of the inpatient stay, and can only be changed in exceptional circumstances.”

Visitors were reminded to book all visits in advance, and to take a Lateral Flow Device test before visiting hospital.

Planned theatre will resume from Monday

Planned theatre and endoscopies will resume next week. Patients whose procedure was cancelled will be contacted by the health board.

An ambulance at Western Isles Hospital. Picture by Sandie Maciver.

Fiona McKenzie, NHS Western Isles chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased to be able to re-open the surgical ward and to resume planned theatre in the Western Isles Hospital.

“The measures taken over the past two weeks were necessary to protect our patients and staff and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our local community as we took the steps required to manage this outbreak.

She added: “I would again apologise to any patients inconvenienced as a result of the required measures, and we will be in touch as soon as we can with all those affected to re-schedule procedures and appointments.”

