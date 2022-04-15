Scottish local elections: How to register to vote as deadline nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish local elections: How to register to vote as deadline nears

Voters will have to register soon if they want to have their say at next month’s Scottish council elections.
By Justin Bowie
April 15, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: April 15, 2022, 2:20 pm
Election votes being counted.
Voters will have to register soon if they want to have their say at next month’s Scottish council elections.

Most political parties have now launched their manifestos and campaigns as they battle it out ahead of the May 5 vote.

Local elections have at times been blighted by low turnout, so it is important to make sure you are on the electoral roll if you want to make your voice heard.

Here is everything you need to know about how to register for a vote, and when the deadline is for doing so.

How do I register for a vote?

There are several ways you can ensure you have a vote in the council ballot next month.

The quickest way is to simply register online here. You will need to have a record of your National Insurance number.

You can also register by post, and anyone who fears for their safety can sign up anonymously too.

The council elections take place on May 5.

While you only need to register once, you will need to do so again if you change your name, address or nationality at any point.

Voters are notified when their application has been successful.

To be eligible for a ballot, you must be a British citizen or foreign national living here who does not need to leave.

When is the deadline?

The deadline for registering to vote is April 18 at 5pm, which means you need to apply soon if you have not done so already.

The same deadline will also apply for anyone who wants to apply for a postal vote if they cannot go to a polling station.

Scots are also able to vote by proxy if there is a reason why they will not be able to cast their own ballot.

The deadline for applying for a proxy vote is a week later on April 26 at 5pm.

