GALLERY: Hundreds of Highland mountain bikers brave snow for Macavalanche descent

By Craig Paton, PA Scotland
April 17, 2022, 1:40 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 1:41 pm
Cyclists descending the slopes in snow for MacAvalanche with green scenery behind.
MacAvalanche started in deep snow and ended in warmer temperatures. Photo: PA

About 300 daring mountain bikers have made a treacherous descent down a snow-capped Highland mountain.

The Macavalanche event saw the group – which embarked simultaneously – hurtle from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis mountain range near Fort William.

Following an arduous climb up the mountain, which reaches 4,000ft, riders started in deep snow at the beginning of the route.

Snow drift became so dense, pictures suggest, that some riders were forced to push themselves along with their feet rather than pedal.

Organisers of the event said almost 300 people had signed up to take part in the Fort William descent.

Cyclists descended nearly 3,000ft from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Cyclists lifted their bikes to get to the summit. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
There was deep snow at the summit. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The MacAvalanche descent covered a range of terrain. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Gondolas uplift cyclists and their bikes to the start line for the MacAvalanche. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Members of Samson Sounds perform on the chairlift at MacAvalanche. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

