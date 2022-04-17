GALLERY: Hundreds of Highland mountain bikers brave snow for Macavalanche descent By Craig Paton, PA Scotland April 17, 2022, 1:40 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 1:41 pm MacAvalanche started in deep snow and ended in warmer temperatures. Photo: PA [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up About 300 daring mountain bikers have made a treacherous descent down a snow-capped Highland mountain. The Macavalanche event saw the group – which embarked simultaneously – hurtle from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis mountain range near Fort William. Following an arduous climb up the mountain, which reaches 4,000ft, riders started in deep snow at the beginning of the route. Snow drift became so dense, pictures suggest, that some riders were forced to push themselves along with their feet rather than pedal. Organisers of the event said almost 300 people had signed up to take part in the Fort William descent. Cyclists descended nearly 3,000ft from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Cyclists lifted their bikes to get to the summit. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire There was deep snow at the summit. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire The MacAvalanche descent covered a range of terrain. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Gondolas uplift cyclists and their bikes to the start line for the MacAvalanche. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Members of Samson Sounds perform on the chairlift at MacAvalanche. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with bus on A82 near Kilfinnan Buckie’s Kevin Main hasn’t given up hope of finishing his career with a third Highland League title success From fags and booze to a Great Glen Way record: How a Highland runner conquered his health goals Fort William school to get £590,000 aluminium roof supplied by Inverness contractor