Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson among senior UK politicians banned from Russia

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are among a group of 13 senior UK politicians banned from entering Russia by the Kremlin.

The pair join Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Prime Minister Theresa May and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab on the list published by Russia’s foreign ministry.

The department said in a statement the move was due to the “unprecedented hostile actions of the British Government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.

The first minister issued a statement in response in which she declared Putin a “war criminal”, and said she would “not shy away from condemning him and his regime”.

She added: “Scotland is determined to take the strongest possible action to isolate and penalise his regime, and do everything possible to support the people of Ukraine.

“We must make sure that those on the side of freedom and democracy work together to ensure Putin’s regime, and his network of oligarchs, are as isolated as possible.

“International condemnation – not just in words but in actions – against Russia must be as strong as possible.

“It falls to every leader to choose a side in this unprovoked aggression. I am clear that I stand with Ukraine and against Putin. And Scotland is clear – we all stand with Ukraine.”

News of the list came as Russian troops started assaults on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after a brief reprieve.

Mr Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday afternoon where the pair discussed the need for a long-term security solution for Ukraine.

In their statement, the Russian foreign ministry accused British authorities of a “Russophobic course of action”.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions in Ukraine and calling for the Kremlin to stop the war. We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine.”