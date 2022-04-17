Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson among senior UK politicians banned from Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson among senior UK politicians banned from Russia

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are among a group of 13 senior UK politicians banned from entering Russia by the Kremlin.
By Adele Merson
April 17, 2022, 1:54 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 4:55 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, former Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The pair join Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Prime Minister Theresa May and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab on the list published by Russia’s foreign ministry.

The department said in a statement the move was due to the “unprecedented hostile actions of the British Government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.

The first minister issued a statement in response in which she declared Putin a “war criminal”, and said she would “not shy away from condemning him and his regime”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson from Russia.

She added: “Scotland is determined to take the strongest possible action to isolate and penalise his regime, and do everything possible to support the people of Ukraine.

“We must make sure that those on the side of freedom and democracy work together to ensure Putin’s regime, and his network of oligarchs, are as isolated as possible.

“International condemnation – not just in words but in actions – against Russia must be as strong as possible.

“It falls to every leader to choose a side in this unprovoked aggression. I am clear that I stand with Ukraine and against Putin. And Scotland is clear – we all stand with Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during the prime minister’s visit to Kyiv the Ukrainian capital.

News of the list came as Russian troops started assaults on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after a brief reprieve.

Mr Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday afternoon where the pair discussed the need for a long-term security solution for Ukraine.

In their statement, the Russian foreign ministry accused British authorities of a “Russophobic course of action”.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions in Ukraine and calling for the Kremlin to stop the war. We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine.”

