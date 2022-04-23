Man in Stornoway arrested following reports of ‘shouting and swearing’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged following a disturbance in Stornoway.

Officers were called to the Bayhead Street following reports of a man “shouting and swearing” at about 10.15pm on Friday.

After carrying out inquiries, a 34-year-old man was found nearby and arrested. Nobody was injured.

The man is expected to appear t Inverness Sheriff Court via video link on Monday.

Sergeant Andrew Shields said: “I would like to reassure locals that this was an isolated incident.

“I would also like to thank those who reported the incident to police which allowed officers to work quickly to trace and arrest the man.

“We treat this sort of behaviour very seriously and criminality of any kind will not be tolerated.”

He reminded anyone who wants to report a crime to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.