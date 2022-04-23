Man in Stornoway arrested following reports of ‘shouting and swearing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man in Stornoway arrested following reports of ‘shouting and swearing’

By Lottie Hood
April 23, 2022, 5:20 pm Updated: April 24, 2022, 11:12 am
A 34-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a disturbance in Stornoway.
Officers were called to the Bayhead Street following reports of a man “shouting and swearing” at about 10.15pm on Friday.

After carrying out inquiries, a 34-year-old man was found nearby and arrested. Nobody was injured.

The man is expected to appear t Inverness Sheriff Court via video link on Monday.

Sergeant Andrew Shields said: “I would like to reassure locals that this was an isolated incident.

“I would also like to thank those who reported the incident to police which allowed officers to work quickly to trace and arrest the man.

“We treat this sort of behaviour very seriously and criminality of any kind will not be tolerated.”

He reminded anyone who wants to report a crime to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

