Fancy the chance to run a cafe? Fort William cafe considers becoming community cooperative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fancy the chance to run a cafe? Fort William cafe considers becoming community cooperative

By Louise Glen
April 27, 2022, 9:50 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 9:52 am
The Wildcat in Fort William. Picture by Louise Glen.
The Wildcat in Fort William. Picture by Louise Glen.

The owners of a popular Fort William cafe are considering turning into into a community cooperative.

The Wildcat has become a regular meeting spot for community activists.

After having their first baby, Stephen Kershaw and Deanna Laforet have decided to take a step back and initially were considering selling the business to focus on their family.

Mr Kershaw said that after “five glorious years”, the couple wanted to “focus our time and love on them and not on a busy hospitality business”.

Fort William High Street. Picture by Sandy McCook

Community cooperative is in the ‘spirit’ of The Wildcat

Writing online, he said: “The Wildcat has a fantastic reputation and following and is one of only a handful of vegan venues in the Highlands, so it’s really important to us that the Wildcat continues to thrive with a new owner or owners and new enthusiasm/fresh ideas too.”

After only a few days, Mr Kershaw reported there had been a flurry of interest in the sale.

But he revealed another opportunity had also presented itself – converting the cafe into a community or worker-owned cooperative.

He said: “This is also very much in line with the ethos of The Wildcat and its community spirit and is something we’re keen to investigate further.”

To express an interest in becoming part of the cooperative, e-mails of interest should be sent to manager@wildcatcafe.co.uk by the close of tomorrow, April 28.

“We’ll obviously need local people to roll up their sleeves and help, but if you’re further afield and keen to get involved, there may be ways you could help too – accounting, recruiting, social media, events organising,” Mr Kershaw said.

“If we have enough interest, we’ll schedule a meeting to get together and discuss it in more detail soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal