Fancy the chance to run a cafe? Fort William cafe considers becoming community cooperative

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a popular Fort William cafe are considering turning into into a community cooperative.

The Wildcat has become a regular meeting spot for community activists.

After having their first baby, Stephen Kershaw and Deanna Laforet have decided to take a step back and initially were considering selling the business to focus on their family.

Mr Kershaw said that after “five glorious years”, the couple wanted to “focus our time and love on them and not on a busy hospitality business”.

Community cooperative is in the ‘spirit’ of The Wildcat

Writing online, he said: “The Wildcat has a fantastic reputation and following and is one of only a handful of vegan venues in the Highlands, so it’s really important to us that the Wildcat continues to thrive with a new owner or owners and new enthusiasm/fresh ideas too.”

After only a few days, Mr Kershaw reported there had been a flurry of interest in the sale.

But he revealed another opportunity had also presented itself – converting the cafe into a community or worker-owned cooperative.

He said: “This is also very much in line with the ethos of The Wildcat and its community spirit and is something we’re keen to investigate further.”

To express an interest in becoming part of the cooperative, e-mails of interest should be sent to manager@wildcatcafe.co.uk by the close of tomorrow, April 28.

“We’ll obviously need local people to roll up their sleeves and help, but if you’re further afield and keen to get involved, there may be ways you could help too – accounting, recruiting, social media, events organising,” Mr Kershaw said.

“If we have enough interest, we’ll schedule a meeting to get together and discuss it in more detail soon.”