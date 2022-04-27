Aberdeen firm’s Industrial App Store attracts global clients

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What is the Industrial App Store and what makes it unique? Jason Cook, business development manager at Intelligent Plant (IP), explains more.

Invinity Energy Systems evaluated the “Industrial App Store” to see if it could meet their needs in monitoring an increasing fleet of globally distributed Vanadium Flow

Batteries.

Invinity wanted to be able to visualise equipment function schematically, analyse

with advanced applications, securely share data with their customers and flag alerts on

incorrectly operating units. As many units are installed in remote and challenging environments, robust communication and data collection was a must.

The “Industrial App Store” met these specifications handsomely, and is now routinely used on all new battery installations around the world.

The world’s first open and secure IIoT portal

Intelligent Plant (IP) is well known for providing the world’s first and only truly open and secure IIoT portal known as the Industrial App Store (IAS). The IAS enables secure, remote, performance monitoring of equipment and processes through storage, analysis, and visualisation of real-time data, and in the management and interpretation of process alarm data. It links access to your data with a SaaS based App Market.

What makes the Industrial App Store unique in this space compared to our competitors is that your data remains on your network, under your control; you can put it on a physical machine, or an Azure instance / AWS, it does not matter. This removes the requirement for cloud-specific data processing fees or architectures – which ultimately saves money and more importantly, allows you to retain full control of your data.

It provides the right data to the right people at the right time – centralised and automated data flows, as well as effective visualisations/dashboards provide immediate access to current data without any time spent facilitating the request.

The App Store is also completely open to all app developers, removing the huge

restrictions other vendors put on the usage and access of YOUR data.

Created in Aberdeen but used around the globe

The Industrial App Store has grown massively since its launch, attracting users from around the globe, including BP, Hess, Repsol, Serica, Taqa, Invinity, Proserv, ORE Catapult, EMEC and Orbital Marine who all see and enjoy the benefits it offers in data accessibility and security.

