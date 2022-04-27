Aberdeen firm’s Industrial App Store attracts global clients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen firm's Industrial App Store attracts global clients

April 27, 2022, 10:19 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 11:55 am
What is the Industrial App Store and what makes it unique? Jason Cook, business development manager at Intelligent Plant (IP), explains more.

Invinity Energy Systems evaluated the “Industrial App Store” to see if it could meet their needs in monitoring an increasing fleet of globally distributed Vanadium Flow
Batteries.

Invinity wanted to be able to visualise equipment function schematically, analyse
with advanced applications, securely share data with their customers and flag alerts on
incorrectly operating units. As many units are installed in remote and challenging environments, robust communication and data collection was a must.

The “Industrial App Store” met these specifications handsomely, and is now routinely used on all new battery installations around the world.

The world’s first open and secure IIoT portal

Emec-Orbital O2 Tidal Turbine.

Intelligent Plant (IP) is well known for providing the world’s first and only truly open and secure IIoT portal known as the Industrial App Store (IAS). The IAS enables secure, remote, performance monitoring of equipment and processes through storage, analysis, and visualisation of real-time data, and in the management and interpretation of process alarm data. It links access to your data with a SaaS based App Market.

What makes the Industrial App Store unique in this space compared to our competitors is that your data remains on your network, under your control; you can put it on a physical machine, or an Azure instance / AWS, it does not matter. This removes the requirement for cloud-specific data processing fees or architectures – which ultimately saves money and more importantly, allows you to retain full control of your data.

It provides the right data to the right people at the right time – centralised and automated data flows, as well as effective visualisations/dashboards provide immediate access to current data without any time spent facilitating the request.

The App Store is also completely open to all app developers, removing the huge
restrictions other vendors put on the usage and access of YOUR data.

Created in Aberdeen but used around the globe

The Industrial App Store has grown massively since its launch, attracting users from around the globe, including BP, Hess, Repsol, Serica, Taqa, Invinity, Proserv, ORE Catapult, EMEC and Orbital Marine who all see and enjoy the benefits it offers in data accessibility and security.

Find out more about Intelligent Plant and its Industrial App Store.

