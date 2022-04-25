Pupils from seven island and coastal schools develop education resource to help protect Scottish seabirds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pupils from seven island and coastal schools develop education resource to help protect Scottish seabirds

By Ross Hempseed
April 25, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 3:09 pm
seabirds
Seabirds face diffcult future due to plastic waste and invasive predators. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A new online resource created by school pupils to help save Scottish seabirds has been launched.

Pupils from seven island and coastal schools were involved with the process in collaboration with RSPB Scotland’s education, youth and families team.

These include Aith Junior High School in Shetland, Elgol Primary School on Skye and Raasay Primary School in Ross-shire.

The online education resources will teach children about the threat to Scottish seabirds from invasive predators and raise awareness.

RSPB Scotland say that while Scotland has a diverse variety of seabirds they face an “increasingly difficult future”.

Plastic waste in the seas around Scotland can be a choking hazard for birds.

Pupils now better understand the threats facing Scottish seabirds.

Pupils from the Small Isles Primary on Jura invented the board game Save Our Seabirds.

Players work together to eradicate rats from their islands and prevent them from spreading to other islands by answering questions and collecting conservation points to buy biosecurity measures.

Biosecurity measures ensure there is no threat to native species within an area from disease or infection.

Jonathan Pye, a teacher from Small Isles Primary, said: “The children seeing their resources brought to life was such a refreshing change, and the buzz around this was wonderful to see.

The new board game helps pupils understand how to protect Scotland’s seabirds from outside threats. Picture supplied by RSPB.

“So often, engaging with outside organisations means that ideas the children generate aren’t brought to fruition, so seeing the looks on their faces when they were able to see (and play) their board games and online resources meant that children had a real sense of worth.”

Ingrid Smith, a teacher at Aith Junior High, said: “Prior to this project, the word biosecurity was not a word most pupils were familiar with, now they are experts and are thrilled to share their knowledge and understanding on this topic, and do so with great enthusiasm, which is definitely contagious.

“Through developing knowledge, skills and attributes in this innovative way, students were encouraged to appreciate their place in the world and, indeed, how they can make a positive difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal