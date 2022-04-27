Douglas Ross calls for three or more toilets available in public buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Douglas Ross calls for three or more toilets available in public buildings

By Louise Glen
April 27, 2022, 9:12 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 9:50 am
Douglas Ross MP MSP, leader of the Scottish Conservatives
Douglas Ross MP MSP, leader of the Scottish Conservatives

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said at least three types of toilets should be provided in public buildings.

Douglas Ross, speaking on today’s BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland programme, said trans women should not be allowed to use a female-only changing or toilet space.

Mr Ross appeared on the programme to discuss upcoming local government elections and the Conservative Party manifesto for Scottish elections.

Gender-neutral toilets.

People are ‘born male or female’

He said: “I am very clear, people can change their gender they can not change their sex.

“They are biologically born male or female.

“There are options to have gender neutral changing rooms and toilets.

“In Highlands, the area that I cover [as an MSP], there were proposals for all schools to have all gender neutral toilets but parents and pupils raised concerns.

“And they have now gone back to the drawing board and there will be male changing rooms, female changing rooms and gender neutral changing rooms.”

‘It is really serious’

A sign for unisex toilets
Which toilet would you use?

People should complain if trans women use female-only toilet

Asked if people seeing a trans woman using a female only space should complain, Mr Ross said: “Yes, and that is really serious – this is what it comes down to – women feeling safe in their own spaces.

“The hard fought and won rights of women are under threat and that’s why we are seeing more and more women come forward and getting involved in this debate.

“[They are] articulating their concerns and they have to be listened to and responded to.

“I think a lot of this debate, understandably, is very emotive, but a lot of this debate is not considering the views of the many women who have come forward.”

Mr Ross was then asked if the policy of excluding trans women from female changing rooms was illegal under the equalities act.

He said: “No, we are following what the HRC [Human Rights and Equality Commission] has said about these various facilities.

Only party with trans issue in its manifesto

“I think we are the only party that has put this in our manifesto, but it does follow the comments from the HRC.”

Mr Ross said the manifesto was about public buildings and referred to swimming pools, sports centres and schools, and not for private business.

Asked if these public buildings would be required to now provide three different spaces, Mr Ross replied “yes.”

He continued: “That is what we are seeing in some of the schools that have changed there plans. In some of the schools all the toilets were going to be gender neutral and male female and trans used the same facility.

“Some people were concerned about boys and girls sharing the same facilities, and therefore there is an option to have male toilets, female toilets and gender neutral toilets.”

What happened in Highland Council?

Highland Council made a U-turn over plans to have unisex toilets at Culloden Academy.

Pupils started the new school year in August by having to share loos meaning there were no separate male and female facilities for youngsters at the Keppoch Road school.

People should complain if trans women use female-only toilet
Highland Council said facilities were brought into tackle vandalism with full height toilet cubicles and open plan handwashing areas which can seen from the corridor.

But it was later forced to abandon the idea after holding talks with pupils.

What does the Human Rights and Equality Commission in Scotland say?

The Human Rights and Equality Commission in Scotland says that trans women should not need to provide a certificate to prove their right to use a changing room or toilet. it said trans men and women should be treated as the gender they present.

 

 

