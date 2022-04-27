Douglas Ross calls for three or more toilets available in public buildings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said at least three types of toilets should be provided in public buildings.

Douglas Ross, speaking on today’s BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland programme, said trans women should not be allowed to use a female-only changing or toilet space.

Mr Ross appeared on the programme to discuss upcoming local government elections and the Conservative Party manifesto for Scottish elections.

People are ‘born male or female’

He said: “I am very clear, people can change their gender they can not change their sex.

“They are biologically born male or female.

“There are options to have gender neutral changing rooms and toilets.

“In Highlands, the area that I cover [as an MSP], there were proposals for all schools to have all gender neutral toilets but parents and pupils raised concerns.

“And they have now gone back to the drawing board and there will be male changing rooms, female changing rooms and gender neutral changing rooms.”

‘It is really serious’

People should complain if trans women use female-only toilet

Asked if people seeing a trans woman using a female only space should complain, Mr Ross said: “Yes, and that is really serious – this is what it comes down to – women feeling safe in their own spaces.

“The hard fought and won rights of women are under threat and that’s why we are seeing more and more women come forward and getting involved in this debate.

“[They are] articulating their concerns and they have to be listened to and responded to.

“I think a lot of this debate, understandably, is very emotive, but a lot of this debate is not considering the views of the many women who have come forward.”

Mr Ross was then asked if the policy of excluding trans women from female changing rooms was illegal under the equalities act.

He said: “No, we are following what the HRC [Human Rights and Equality Commission] has said about these various facilities.

Only party with trans issue in its manifesto

“I think we are the only party that has put this in our manifesto, but it does follow the comments from the HRC.”

Mr Ross said the manifesto was about public buildings and referred to swimming pools, sports centres and schools, and not for private business.

Asked if these public buildings would be required to now provide three different spaces, Mr Ross replied “yes.”

He continued: “That is what we are seeing in some of the schools that have changed there plans. In some of the schools all the toilets were going to be gender neutral and male female and trans used the same facility.

“Some people were concerned about boys and girls sharing the same facilities, and therefore there is an option to have male toilets, female toilets and gender neutral toilets.”

What happened in Highland Council?

Highland Council made a U-turn over plans to have unisex toilets at Culloden Academy.

Pupils started the new school year in August by having to share loos meaning there were no separate male and female facilities for youngsters at the Keppoch Road school.

People should complain if trans women use female-only toilet

Highland Council said facilities were brought into tackle vandalism with full height toilet cubicles and open plan handwashing areas which can seen from the corridor.

But it was later forced to abandon the idea after holding talks with pupils.

What does the Human Rights and Equality Commission in Scotland say?

The Human Rights and Equality Commission in Scotland says that trans women should not need to provide a certificate to prove their right to use a changing room or toilet. it said trans men and women should be treated as the gender they present.