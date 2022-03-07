Highland parents petition to end unisex toilets in schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland parents petition to end unisex toilets in schools

By Garrett Stell
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 7:51 am
An online petition to end unisex toilets in schools has garnered almost 900 signatures this week. Photo: Shutterstock

An online petition asking for separate toilets for boys and girls in all schools has garnered almost 900 signatures.

Highland parents organised the petition and addressed it to Highland Council and MPs Drew Hendry and Fergus Ewing.

It comes just a few weeks after parents raised concerns over a proposal to have only unisex toilets at the new Ness Castle Primary School in Inverness.

As of Friday afternoon, 873 people had signed the petition since it launched on Tuesday. Petitioners are asking that all schools include male and female toilets as a choice for students.

Why the concern over unisex toilets?

Petition organiser Emma-Louise Mackenzie said that unisex toilets are harmful to young girls’ development.

“It is essential for girls to have private areas when having their period. In high school, girls as young as 12 could be sharing a toilet with a boy as old as 18.

“Sharing toilet facilities can make girls feel unsafe when going to the toilet. It’s possible this could have a knock on effect in years to come, due to the anxiety of going to the toilet.

“Yes I agree some children may feel they need to use a unisex toilet but the choice should not be taken away from other children. I also believe that parents should be consulted before these toilets are introduced, which is something that is not currently happening.”

Council says unisex toilets not on the agenda

Highland Council has said that many new build schools feature open-plan toilet facilities. But head teachers, parents and students can make decisions about unisex facilities on their own, the council said.

Unisex toilets at a secondary school in Scotland.

Council officials have suggested that open-plan toilets can help reduce bullying and other forms of antisocial behaviour.

A council spokesperson said that installing only gender-neutral toilets is not a council policy.

“Pupil toilet areas in our new build schools are designed to provide flexibility in how the school manages the facilities to meet the needs of all pupils.”

In the case of Ness Castle Primary, the head teacher reversed the decision to install unisex toilets after consultation with parents.

What do you think?

Open-plan and unisex toilets have caused controversy at Culloden Academy and Ness Castle this year. But other schools already use this format. If your school has open-plan toilets or unisex facilities, get in touch with us at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk and let us know how you and your children feel about it.

