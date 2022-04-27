Two women taken to hospital after car and campervan crash near Eilean Donan Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Two women taken to hospital after car and campervan crash near Eilean Donan Castle

By Denny Andonova
April 27, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 3:48 pm
The A87 was closed for about three hours with police at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Two women have been taken to hospital as a precaution following a crash between a crash and a campervan near Eilean Donan Castle.

Police received a call to a two-vehicle collision on the A87 near Dornie at around 12.40pm.

The road remained shut to traffic in both directions for about three hours with officers at the scene.

Air ambulance from Inverness also attended and two women were taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a campervan on Dornie Village Road, Dornie, around 12.40pm on Wednesday, April 27.

“Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was reopened around 3.15pm.”

