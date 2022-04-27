Two women taken to hospital after car and campervan crash near Eilean Donan Castle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two women have been taken to hospital as a precaution following a crash between a crash and a campervan near Eilean Donan Castle.

Police received a call to a two-vehicle collision on the A87 near Dornie at around 12.40pm.

The road remained shut to traffic in both directions for about three hours with officers at the scene.

Air ambulance from Inverness also attended and two women were taken to hospital.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️14:49 #A87 – DORNIE The #A87 remains blocked in both directions due to a two vehicle collision⛔️ Traffic very slow on the approach, Police and Heli-Med in attendance🚓@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/6MmMGEAWFF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 27, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a campervan on Dornie Village Road, Dornie, around 12.40pm on Wednesday, April 27.

“Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was reopened around 3.15pm.”