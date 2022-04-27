Highlands and Islands MSP urges people to get checked for bowel cancer after sharing his own personal struggle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Conservative politician, Edward Mountain, released a video earlier today to raise awareness around bowel cancer.

The MSP for Highlands and Islands shared a short clip online urging people to get checked and not ignore the early signs of bowel cancer.

In the video, he talked a little bit about his own experience battling the disease in this past year.

Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf are among the many people online who have retweeted the post.

Avoid the ‘unpleasantness’ and catch it early

Nearly 43,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK and yet only half of the adult population can name one symptom of the disease.

Speaking in the video, Mr Mountain said: “I just need a few moments of your time to talk to you about bowel cancer awareness month. It’s really important you listen.

“Sometime in your life you’ll be sent the ‘poo sticks’ as I call them. Make sure you use them they’re really simple and they’re a really good way of detecting bowel cancer early.”

He went on to describe other symptoms such as light blood in people’s stools which he experienced, tiredness, change in bowel habits, weight loss and a lump in your stomach.

If any of these symptoms are identified, Mr Mountain said it was important to see your doctor. If caught early the disease is much more treatable. However, many are leaving it too late.

The MSP shared a little of his experience over the last year battling the cancer: “I have undertaken radiotherapy and chemotherapy and I’ve had surgery to remove the area where the bowel cancer was.

“I’ve still got a little bit more to do should be clear of this by the end of May which is really exciting. But you can avoid all of this if you follow the simple instructions and find the symptoms early.

“And that way you can avoid the unpleasantness of radiotherapy and chemotherapy because bowel cancer will be dealt with before it becomes a problem.”

An important and ‘brave’ message

Many people have commented and retweeted the video online thanking Mr Mountain for speaking on the issue.

Humza Yousaf, Scottish cabinet secretary for health and social care, and First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon were among those who asked people to listen to Mr Mountain and wished him the best for his continued recovery.

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, also thanked him for sharing the “really important and brave message”.

Mr Mountian’s message follows as part of bowel cancer awareness month which aims to help more people learn about the disease and to raise funds for the cause.

For more information on symptoms and screening, visit NHS Inform.