Endangered birds tormented by canoeists and paddle boarders at Highland beauty spot

The owner of a national nature reserve in the Highlands has reached tipping point over noise and bad behaviour at an osprey nesting site.

Sir John Lister-Kaye, the owner of the Aigas Estate and the Aigas Field Centre, near Beauly has said visiting canoeists and paddle boarders are trying to disrupt birds of prey – in this case a pair of breeding osprey.

He said years of contact with Nature Scot and access officers at Highland Council has led to no further protection of the birds.

‘They wanted the birds off their nest’

But this weekend matters came to a head when up to 30 canoeists came to the site and this time were reportedly seeking to get the birds off the nest, in order for them to take pictures.

Sir John said: “We were completely mobbed by canoeists and paddle boarders.

“I am all for people getting out and about and enjoying the best we have to offer. But it seems the people in Aigas Gorge at the weekend couldn’t care. They were shouting and slapping the water and screaming to get the osprey off the nest.

“It is disgraceful.

“These beautiful birds are on the nest, that means they are laying eggs. They need the peace of the countryside to do that, they need to feel safe. ”

He said other areas had fallen victim to over-tourism.

He continued: “At Loch Maree they have lost the black-throated diver.

Noise and drones force birds away

“I bought this estate in 1976, 46 years ago, and there used to be peregrine, barn owls, red kits and ospreys.

“The peregrine, the barn owls and the red kites have moved away.

“More than wonder, aside from the noise, for the last 10 years people have been flying drones over the nests.

“Since the pandemic and the stay at home message, more people are coming here. The majority are law abiding, but what happened at the weekend is totally unacceptable.

He says he has been in contact with the local access officer from Highland Council and it was agreed, in conjunction with Nature Scot that signage would be put up at access points to Aigas gorge.

“What we need,” he continued, “and I mean the ideal solution would be an exclusion zone from March to August so the osprey can breed and hatch in peace.

“But that is unlikely to happen, so we have been promised signs for the last two years. They have not appeared. We need them urgently.”

NatureScot ‘aware of issues’

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said: “We are aware of access issues on the River Beauly in the Aigas Gorge.

“This area is popular with kayakers and paddleboarders and it is also an important area for wildlife, including for a number of protected bird species.

“We have been working with the Aigas community, Highland Council, Police Scotland and the Scottish Canoe Association to highlight the sensitivity of this area and promote responsible access.

“Sign boards to do this will be installed this week at popular launch sites and at car parks along the gorge.

She warned it is illegal to intentionally or recklessly disturb protected birds whilst they are nesting during the breeding season, which is from March 1 to August 31.

“This covers the time when the birds are building their nests, have eggs or are looking after dependent young,” she continued.

“Any incidents of wildlife disturbance should be reported to police by calling 101.”

A spokesman for Highland Council directed concerns about the disturbance of wildlife to the police.

He said: “Highland Council’s access officer has been working with local interests that include the community, Police Scotland, NatureScot, Scottish Canoe Association and tour operators to agree ways to help specially protected birds breeding in the area.

“Posters are to be put up shortly at points where people access the water reminding them of the law against disturbing these birds and advising people on what they can do to help protect local wildlife.”