Funding in memory of Manchester Arena bombing victim Eilidh MacLeod ensures her love of music lives on

Young musicians living in rural areas of Scotland will benefit from new funding to mark five years since the death of Eilidh MacLeod.

The 14-year-old, from Barra, tragically died in May 2017 after attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, along with 21 other people.

Her legacy lives on in the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust, set up in 2018, supporting young musicians of all genres throughout their music education.

The special fund of £50,000, commemorating five years since Eilidh’s death, aims to help candidates with teaching costs, equipment, travel costs and venue hire.

The Trust primarily supports musicians based in rural areas, similar to Eilidh, who was from the Isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides.

Eilidh MacLeod was an aspiring musician, having grown up loving music and enjoyed being a piper with the local Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

The trust has already supported 30 youth music groups from across the country, enabling Eilidh’s music journey to continue.

It helps the students with areas such as the re-learning of certain musical skills due to the long break caused by the pandemic.

The trust will also manage a permanent memorial to Eilidh and a garden of remembrance and reflection on Barra.

‘Where young musicians flourish in their abilities and confidence’

Beatrice Wishart MSP for Shetland, said: “It is hard to believe five years have passed since the dreadful Manchester Arena attack.

“While the events of that day robbed so many lives, including 14-year old musician Eilidh MacLeod, I am pleased to support Eilidh’s Trust and their work in her memory which supports young people and their music.”

Suzanne White, founder of the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust, said: “Eilidh’s life was all about positivity, fun and friendship, and that is exactly how we want her to be remembered when we mark five years since we lost her.

“By creating this special funding, we want to support as many music groups as possible so they can deliver tuition based on Eilidh’s attitude to life where young musicians flourish in their abilities and confidence.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far in Eilidh’s memory, supporting numerous young people in their music, but we know that more can be done.

“This fund will allow us to reach more music groups across Scotland, ensuring a greater number of young people have access to tuition and can continue to learn in a fun and positive environment, build life-long friendships and thrive in their talent.”