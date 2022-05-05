Lochaber rail services disrupted by heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lochaber rail services disrupted by heavy rain

By Michelle Henderson
May 5, 2022, 6:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:43 am
Commuters in Lochaber are being braced for a day of disruption between Mallaig and Fort William due to adverse weather conditions.
Commuters in Lochaber are being braced for a day of disruption between Mallaig and Fort William due to adverse weather conditions.

Rail passengers in Lochaber are facing a day of disruption due to adverse weather.

Services operating the West Highland Line are likely to be delayed due to heavy rain.

Rail bosses have imposed a 20mph speed limit between Glenfinnan and Lochailort amidst the conditions, affecting services running from Fort William to Mallaig.

Train services on the route are expected to be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

On their website, a Scotrail spokesman wrote: “Blanket emergency speed restrictions of 20mph are in place between Glenfinnan and Lochailort because of adverse weather conditions. This will affect services running between Fort William and Mallaig.”

Far North Line disruption

Highland commuters are also facing disruption onboard northbound services.

Services between Inverness and Wick will terminate at Lairg due to a member of on-train staff falling ill.

Scotrail’s 7am northbound service will no longer call at Rogart, Golspie, Dunrobin Castle, Brora, Helmsdale, Kildonan, Kinbrace, Forsinard, Altnabreac, Scotscalder, Georgemas Junction, Thurso, Georgemas and Wick.

The 6.18am service from Wick was also started from Lairg.

Tickets are being accepted onboard Stagecoach North bus services between Wick and the Highland Capital to help mitigate disruption for passengers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]