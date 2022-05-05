Lochaber rail services disrupted by heavy rain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail passengers in Lochaber are facing a day of disruption due to adverse weather.

Services operating the West Highland Line are likely to be delayed due to heavy rain.

Rail bosses have imposed a 20mph speed limit between Glenfinnan and Lochailort amidst the conditions, affecting services running from Fort William to Mallaig.

Train services on the route are expected to be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

On their website, a Scotrail spokesman wrote: “Blanket emergency speed restrictions of 20mph are in place between Glenfinnan and Lochailort because of adverse weather conditions. This will affect services running between Fort William and Mallaig.”

Far North Line disruption

Highland commuters are also facing disruption onboard northbound services.

Services between Inverness and Wick will terminate at Lairg due to a member of on-train staff falling ill.

Scotrail’s 7am northbound service will no longer call at Rogart, Golspie, Dunrobin Castle, Brora, Helmsdale, Kildonan, Kinbrace, Forsinard, Altnabreac, Scotscalder, Georgemas Junction, Thurso, Georgemas and Wick.

The 6.18am service from Wick was also started from Lairg.

Tickets are being accepted onboard Stagecoach North bus services between Wick and the Highland Capital to help mitigate disruption for passengers.