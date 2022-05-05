Porridge championships have a distinctly international flavour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The organisers of the Word Porridge Making Championships 2022 say it has already attracted a diverse international line-up of those vying for the golden spurtle.

But with entries open until June 21, here’s hoping a Scot with the magic touch will send them homewards, to think again.

Entries so far have come from as far afield as Australia and Iceland for the annual competition and the first in-person event since 2019.

The competition takes place on October 8 in Carrbridge.

International group of competitors

A spokeswoman for organisers Carrbridge Community Council said: “Competitors already signed up include a food stylist from Australia, an environmental ethnologist from Iceland, a food and nutrition teacher from Wales and an international travelling private chef from Scotland.

“30 competitors will vie for the highly coveted title of World Porridge Making Champion and the Golden Spurtle trophy, which is awarded to the contestant deemed to have made the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.”

Entrants will also compete for a further award for the best speciality porridge.

Former winners will be hoping to hold onto the title

She continued: “2021 virtual spurtle competition winner, food blogger Mirian Groot from The Netherlands, will travel to Scotland to enter the competition in person for the first time.

“2019 World Porridge Making Champions Lisa Williams and Nick Barnard will both return to Carrbridge to defend their titles.”

Anyone interested in entering should do so via the Golden Spurtle website goldenspurtle.com before June 21.