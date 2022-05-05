Porridge championships have a distinctly international flavour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Porridge championships have a distinctly international flavour

By Louise Glen
May 5, 2022, 3:25 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 5:07 pm
Traditional or speciality - the Golden Spurtle competition has an international feel.
The organisers of the Word Porridge Making Championships 2022 say it has already attracted a diverse international line-up of those vying for the golden spurtle.

But with entries open until June 21, here’s hoping a Scot with the magic touch will send them homewards, to think again.

Entries so far have come from as far afield as Australia and Iceland for the annual competition and the first in-person event since 2019.

The competition takes place on October 8 in Carrbridge.

World Porridge Making Championships.

International group of competitors

A spokeswoman for organisers Carrbridge Community Council said: “Competitors already signed up include a food stylist from Australia, an environmental ethnologist from Iceland, a food and nutrition teacher from Wales and an international travelling private chef from Scotland.

“30 competitors will vie for the highly coveted title of World Porridge Making Champion and the Golden Spurtle trophy, which is awarded to the contestant deemed to have made the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.”

Entrants will also compete for a further award for the best speciality porridge.

Former winners will be hoping to hold onto the title

She continued: “2021 virtual spurtle competition winner, food blogger Mirian Groot from The Netherlands, will travel to Scotland to enter the competition in person for the first time.

“2019 World Porridge Making Champions Lisa Williams and Nick Barnard will both return to Carrbridge to defend their titles.”

Anyone interested in entering should do so via the Golden Spurtle website goldenspurtle.com before June 21.

