Nine Scottish charities to share £1.1 million funding boost

By Ross Hempseed
May 5, 2022, 3:53 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 5:12 pm
Cutting Edge Theatre will be given a boost to help make performing arts accessible for people with disabilities. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Nine Scottish charities will receive a share of £1.1 million from the Scottish Power Foundation.

The charities vary in their mission to help the disadvantaged, ranging from mental and physical disability support to foodbanks to Scottish heritage preservation.

The £1.1 million funding, which is being shared among 19 UK causes, is part of the 2022 allocation of deserving funds via the Scottish Power Foundation.

Among the charities set to receive funding are projects that will benefit people across the country.

One project called Levelling the Playing Field, delivered by Street League, will work with vulnerable young people across Scotland who have left school with little or no qualifications.

Its award-winning sport and employability programme will provide 1,000 young people with a second chance to gain qualifications and move into sustained employment.

‘Help those who don’t have the same opportunities as others’

Another project is the Inspire Disability Arts, pioneered by Cutting Edge Theatre, which will help make performing arts more accessible for those with learning disabilities.

It will also work on a national strategy to establish a ladder structure from primary school-aged pupils to professional training and employment.

The Wheeling for Independence project, delivered by Whizz-Kidz, will equip 300 disabled children with the skills required to use their wheelchairs more independently.

It means more opportunities to learn, make friends and be active, which has been a struggle since March 2020.

The charity will run new sessions in Scotland, and train 40 new practitioners, so no young wheelchair user is left behind.

Melanie Hill, executive officer at the Scottish Power Foundation, said: “The wide variety of projects we’re able to support this year allows us to make a lasting impact on all aspects of people’s lives and crucially – in the current climate – helps charities continue the incredible work they do every day to help those who don’t have the same opportunities as others.

“It’s a privilege to support them, and I can’t wait to see the changes this year’s projects will make for people and places across the UK.”

