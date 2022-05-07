Lochinver residents urged to boil water before drinking due to potential public health risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lochinver residents urged to boil water before drinking due to potential public health risk

By Lauren Robertson
May 7, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: May 7, 2022, 1:28 pm
Everyone living in the Lochinver, Inverkirkaig and Achmelvich areas is being advised to boil water before drinking or cooking with it due to possible contamination.

Scottish Water said there is a risk that there is cryptosporidium in the water, causing a potential risk to public health.

The issue is thought to have been caused by problems at Lochinver Water Treatment Works and supply has been turned off while these are dealt with.

Works have been under way to return supply to normal since Friday afternoon and Scottish Water is hoping to be able to remove the advice to boil water by Sunday evening.

This will depend on water sample results and will be agreed with NHS Highland’s public health team.

In the meantime, all households and businesses in the area should boil water before drinking it or using it while cooking.

Bottled water has also been dropped off at Inverpark Stores, the car park opposite the Spar in Lochinver and The Culag Hotel for customers to collect.

Advice for those living in the affected areas

Scottish Water posted the following advice from its incident management team on its website: “Water that has been boiled is safe to use for drinking, preparing food (including ice cubes and salads), preparing babies’ feeds and disinfecting feeding equipment, cleaning teeth, pet food and drink, and washing open wounds, provided it has been allowed to first cool.

“In the affected areas, water can still be used for bathing and washing (including babies), washing dishes (provide you use hot water and dry thoroughly before use), washing clothes and flushing the toilet.

“Water which has been boiled and allowed to cool should be stored in clean containers in a fridge or other cold place.

“Water filters will not guarantee that water is safe to drink and people should also avoid drinks and ice dispensing machines, which are often supplied from mains water.”

Scottish Water customers who need extra support while supplies are down can call the dedicated helpline on 08000 778778 or get in touch via this link.

