Mum and daughter pull on walking boots for fundraising walk in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mum and daughter pull on walking boots for fundraising walk in Shetland

By Ross Hempseed
May 11, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 6:39 pm
mother daughter walking challenge
Hayley Wiseman with her daughter Amanda at her late father's grave where they set off on their challenge. Supplied by Hayley Wiseman.

A Shetland woman is gearing up to take part in a fundraising walk in memory of her dad.

Hayley Wiseman’s dad Peter King died after from a heart attack on July 4 2020.

He took ill outside Sound Service Station in Lerwick, just two weeks after having his heart checked.

Mrs Wiseman, who lived just along from the garage, was alerted by a neighbour and raced to the hospital, where her father died at the age of just 63.

Now Mrs Wiseman and her 12-year-old daughter Amanda will walk 15 miles to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Their walk will start at Mr King’s grave in Sandwick and finish at Victoria Pier in Lerwick.

Hayley Wiseman and her nan, Rita Lawrence. Supplied by Hayley Wiseman.

It is the second year Mrs Wiseman has completed the walk.

She said: “I have always fundraised for cancer charities, and when my dad passed away so suddenly, I wanted to start raising money to try and help even just one other family not have to go through a loss like we did.”

It has been a tough 14 months for the family, as Mrs Wiseman’s nan later died of a heart attack and her uncle John from Covid.

Mrs Wiseman is particularly keen to raise money to help those suffering from cardiac conditions, as she, her mum and aunt all suffer from Marfan syndrome, which can cause heart defects.

Continuing tradition

The route they will take has special significance for Mrs Wiseman as it was a journey previously done by herself, her husband and her father in support of Myeloma UK.

She said: “The reason why I started doing the walk was because me, my husband and my dad had all walked the same route previously but for Myeloma UK, which is what my aunty suffered from.

“So I thought me and my daughter would recreate it, but we would walk from my dad’s grave. We decided to do it last year and wanted to continue the tradition.”

Mrs Wiseman recalls her father’s generous spirit as he would take on various challenges to raise funds such as the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life.

This has spurred her on to raise funds in his memory, initially setting a target of £100 for the British Heart Foundation but that has been exceeded already.

To find out more about Hayley and Amanda’s challenge, visit their JustGiving page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal