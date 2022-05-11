Mum and daughter pull on walking boots for fundraising walk in Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Shetland woman is gearing up to take part in a fundraising walk in memory of her dad.

Hayley Wiseman’s dad Peter King died after from a heart attack on July 4 2020.

He took ill outside Sound Service Station in Lerwick, just two weeks after having his heart checked.

Mrs Wiseman, who lived just along from the garage, was alerted by a neighbour and raced to the hospital, where her father died at the age of just 63.

Now Mrs Wiseman and her 12-year-old daughter Amanda will walk 15 miles to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Their walk will start at Mr King’s grave in Sandwick and finish at Victoria Pier in Lerwick.

It is the second year Mrs Wiseman has completed the walk.

She said: “I have always fundraised for cancer charities, and when my dad passed away so suddenly, I wanted to start raising money to try and help even just one other family not have to go through a loss like we did.”

It has been a tough 14 months for the family, as Mrs Wiseman’s nan later died of a heart attack and her uncle John from Covid.

Mrs Wiseman is particularly keen to raise money to help those suffering from cardiac conditions, as she, her mum and aunt all suffer from Marfan syndrome, which can cause heart defects.

Continuing tradition

The route they will take has special significance for Mrs Wiseman as it was a journey previously done by herself, her husband and her father in support of Myeloma UK.

She said: “The reason why I started doing the walk was because me, my husband and my dad had all walked the same route previously but for Myeloma UK, which is what my aunty suffered from.

“So I thought me and my daughter would recreate it, but we would walk from my dad’s grave. We decided to do it last year and wanted to continue the tradition.”

Mrs Wiseman recalls her father’s generous spirit as he would take on various challenges to raise funds such as the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life.

This has spurred her on to raise funds in his memory, initially setting a target of £100 for the British Heart Foundation but that has been exceeded already.

To find out more about Hayley and Amanda’s challenge, visit their JustGiving page.