Is this Gothenburg-inspired Aberdeen concept top the best of our artist’s designs?

What do you make of our Gothenburg-inspired Aberdeen concept top?

Today marks 39 years since Alex Ferguson’s Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Ullevi Stadium to claim the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

To celebrate – and join in the fun Reds fans have been having on social media in recent days – our graphic artist Mhorvan Park has reworked the iconic 1983 Aberdeen shirt for the modern era.

(Apologies in advance if this gets you far too excited about the Dandies unveiling their actual new kits ahead of the 2022/23 season.)

Our concept top includes the thin white pinstripes seen on the famous mid-80s kit, as well as the more traditional Dons badge last used on the club’s strips during 2014/15 season.

However, it is also a modern Adidas top – with the modern Adidas badge – and is adorned with the logo of Aberdeen’s new sponsors, Texo:

Once Mhorv created this initial concept kit, he developed a taste for it … so he made some more!

Who knows, maybe these will inspire real-life designs in the future…

There’s our homage to the Umbro-made mid-90s Coca-Cola Cup kit:

This concept, meanwhile, uses one of Adidas’ actual 2022 templates:

Number four takes inspiration from the Nike top worn during the 2006/07 campaign:

Meanwhile, Mhorv used another Umbro classic – the 1996/97 Living Design shirt – as the model for this one:

Don’t feel left out if you favour a collared home shirt, a la 2016/17, as he’s also produced these beauties:

