Two car collision leads to delays on the A9 at Alness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists were warned of delays following a two-car crash in Alness.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at around 1.30pm on near the town’s Lidl and Morrisons.

Police officers arrived on the scene at 1.40pm and set up road restrictions on the A9 passing through Alness.

There were no reports of injuries and the A9 has been closed to allow recovery of the vehicles.

Traffic Scotland urged motorists to take care travelling in the area due to potential delays.

The road has now fully reopened to traffic.