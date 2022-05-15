Two car collision leads to delays on the A9 at Alness By Ross Hempseed May 15, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 4:50 pm The collision occurred on the A9 at its junction with the B817. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Motorists were warned of delays following a two-car crash in Alness. The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at around 1.30pm on near the town’s Lidl and Morrisons. Police officers arrived on the scene at 1.40pm and set up road restrictions on the A9 passing through Alness. There were no reports of injuries and the A9 has been closed to allow recovery of the vehicles. Traffic Scotland urged motorists to take care travelling in the area due to potential delays. The road has now fully reopened to traffic. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Bear Scotland to carry out resurfacing work on the A9 near Avielochan Car fire on A9 near Longman Roundabout in Inverness Three people taken to hospital after car and campervan collide on the A9 Investigation launched after A9 Aviemore campervan and van crash that gave driver, 77, serious injuries