Home News Highlands & Islands

Watch: See if you can spot where in Oban the new Star Wars trailer was filmed

By Cameron Roy
May 27, 2022, 10:52 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:56 am
Is Cruachan Power Station an imperial base?
The new Star Wars TV show trailer has dropped and Oban is the star of the show.

One of the best selling film series of all time has came to Oban in their new trailer for Disney+ TV show Andor.

At the time of filming, many in Oban became aware that the Star Wars crew were filming despite their attempts at secrecy.

Film crew trucks, lorries and caravans have been spotted seven miles from the dam, tucked away near the mart in Dalmally.

The show will tell the story of a rebel insurgency against the empire.

Have a watch below to see if you spot whereabouts Oban appears:

Where do you recognise?

0.20 – 0.30: This forest has a similar look to the slim white trees of Glen Tilt in Perthshire. Cameras were also spotted around that time and reported in the Courier.

0.34 – 0.36: This gives us a brief snapshot of what looks like a Highland valley. But it is difficult to tell exactly where. Do you know this hill? Let us know in the comments.

1.10 – 1.13: Gives us an unmistakable view of the highlands. In the bottom left-hand corner, there is what looks like a river. Filming was known to have taken place at the Cruachan dam, could this be the River Awe that runs into the dam?

Cruachan dam
Cruachan dam was a known filming location at the time. Could this be acting as an imperial base?

1.28 – 1.29: This gives us another snapshot of a Highland hill, but this time there seems to be some fortifications in the shot. Similar fortifications were also snapped at the time of filming near Cruachan Dam.

The dam is used to provide water for the hydroelectric power station.

But the Cruachan power station has its turbine hall inside the nearby mountain, Ben Cruachan.

A gun placement that looks similar to the one in the trailer was spotted at Cruachan.

Is Cruachan Power Station an imperial base?

To make room for the turbine hall, large section of the mountain had to be excavated when it was built between 1959 and 1965.

Additionally, during the time of filming the Visit Cruachan website said: “Public tours of and visits to Cruachan Power Station and Visitor Centre are currently suspended.”

There could possibly be far more filming done on the inside of the mountain – away from the cameras.

Could the power station be acting as some sort of imperial base?

The inside of Ben Cruachan was excavated to make room for the powerstation.

The dam has been a popular tourist spot for some time after it was opened by the Queen in 1965.

It has received awards for its engineering heritage.

The tiny Scottish fishing village of St Abbs has been receiving a big influx of visitors ever since it appeared in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

And after Andor comes out in August perhaps the landmark and Oban will become even more of a tourist destination for worldwide Star Wars fans.

  • Let us know if you recognise any other spots in the trailer in our comments below

