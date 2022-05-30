Tom Stoltman from Invergordon named World’s Strongest Man for second time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Stoltman has been named the World’s Strongest Man for the second time, with his brother taking seventh place.

Highlander and huge Rangers fan Tom, from Invergordon, took the top spot in the early hours of the morning after an impressive outing in America.

The 6ft 8in, 397lb athlete from Invergordon in the Highlands Tom -known as The Albatross – won the competition at Sacramento in California.

He also delayed his trip to the US to see Rangers play at the Europa League final.

It is a triple celebration for the Stoltmans today – as, not only did big brother Luke, 37, take seventh place in the competition, but world champion Tom celebrates his 28th birthday.

During the competition, Tom’s strength was on show as he powered past Ukraine’s Oleksii Novikov in the final two events, on Sunday to reclaim his crown.

Martins Licis from the United States won the silver medal on a tiebreaker over Novikov, who finished third.

‘My hero’

Tom told USA today that to take the gold once is “unbelievable” but to take it twice, “back to back is almost unheard of.”

His biggest supporter, brother Luke – led the praise for his brother. He wrote on social media: “An inspiration.

“A hero. A king amongst men.

Tom "The Albatross" Stoltman getting the job done in the Reign Body Fuel Power Stairs 👏 #WSM2022 Posted by SBD World’s Strongest Man on Sunday, 29 May 2022

“Two time World’s Strongest Man champion. My brother Tom Stoltman.”