Tom Stoltman from Invergordon named World’s Strongest Man for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tom Stoltman from Invergordon named World’s Strongest Man for second time

By Louise Glen
May 30, 2022, 11:43 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 4:04 pm

Tom Stoltman has been named the World’s Strongest Man for the second time, with his brother taking seventh place.

Highlander and huge Rangers fan Tom, from Invergordon, took the top spot in the early hours of the morning after an impressive outing in America.

The 6ft 8in, 397lb athlete from Invergordon in the Highlands Tom -known as The Albatross – won the competition at Sacramento in California.

He also delayed his trip to the US to see Rangers play at the Europa League final.

It is a triple celebration for the Stoltmans today – as, not only did big brother Luke, 37, take seventh place in the competition, but world champion Tom celebrates his 28th birthday.

During the competition, Tom’s strength was on show as he powered past Ukraine’s Oleksii Novikov in the final two events, on Sunday to reclaim his crown.

Martins Licis from the United States won the silver medal on a tiebreaker over Novikov, who finished third.

‘My hero’

Tom told USA today that to take the gold once is “unbelievable” but to take it twice, “back to back is almost unheard of.”

His biggest supporter, brother Luke – led the praise for his brother. He wrote on social media: “An inspiration.

“A hero. A king amongst men.

Tom "The Albatross" Stoltman getting the job done in the Reign Body Fuel Power Stairs 👏 #WSM2022

Posted by SBD World’s Strongest Man on Sunday, 29 May 2022

“Two time World’s Strongest Man champion. My brother Tom Stoltman.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]