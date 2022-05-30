Highland Council issue reminder about upcoming single-use plastics ban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council is reminding members of the public and businesses that a ban on single use plastics comes into effect this week.

From Wednesday, Scotland will become the first country in the UK to pursue a ban on single-use plastics, which represents some of the world’s most environmentally damaging items.

The ban, which was announced in November 2021, means it is unlawful to make and commercially supply the following single-use plastic items:

Cutlery (forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks and other similar utensils)

Plates

Beverage stirrers

Food containers made of expanded polystyrene

Cups made of expanded polystyrene

The regulations also make it unlawful to commercially supply:

Plastic straws

Plastic balloon sticks

All the restrictions apply to both online and in-store sales, whether they are free or charged for

These items are subject to exemptions which allow them to be supplied in particular settings and circumstances.

Highland Council ‘committed to support the ban’

Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “The Highland Council is committed to support the ban on single use plastics (SUPs).

“In 2018, a Single Use Plastic Strategy and Action Plan was developed to ensure the organisation works towards phasing out SUPs from its sites and schools.

“SUPs are an increasingly important issue due to their detrimental effect on our environment and wildlife. This ban is a key step forward for protecting our beautiful landscape in Scotland and in our overall journey to net zero.”

Zero Waste Scotland has been working in partnership with the Scottish Government to provide resources to businesses and consumers to help them adapt to the new legislation.