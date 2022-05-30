Highland Council issue reminder about upcoming single-use plastics ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council issue reminder about upcoming single-use plastics ban

By Chris Cromar
May 30, 2022, 8:23 pm
Single-use plastic can cause damage to the wildlife of the Highlands.
Highland Council is reminding members of the public and businesses that a ban on single use plastics comes into effect this week.

From Wednesday, Scotland will become the first country in the UK to pursue a ban on single-use plastics, which represents some of the world’s most environmentally damaging items.

The ban, which was announced in November 2021, means it is unlawful to make and commercially supply the following single-use plastic items:

  • Cutlery (forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks and other similar utensils)
  • Plates
  • Beverage stirrers
  • Food containers made of expanded polystyrene
  • Cups made of expanded polystyrene
The regulations also make it unlawful to commercially supply:

  • Plastic straws
  • Plastic balloon sticks
  • All the restrictions apply to both online and in-store sales, whether they are free or charged for

These items are subject to exemptions which allow them to be supplied in particular settings and circumstances.

Highland Council ‘committed to support the ban’

Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “The Highland Council is committed to support the ban on single use plastics (SUPs).

“In 2018, a Single Use Plastic Strategy and Action Plan was developed to ensure the organisation works towards phasing out SUPs from its sites and schools.

“SUPs are an increasingly important issue due to their detrimental effect on our environment and wildlife. This ban is a key step forward for protecting our beautiful landscape in Scotland and in our overall journey to net zero.”

Zero Waste Scotland has been working in partnership with the Scottish Government to provide resources to businesses and consumers to help them adapt to the new legislation.

