Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash south of Applecross

A woman has been taken to hospital after her motorbike crashed on Applecross Pass.

The 50-year-old has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police received reports of the one-vehicle crash south of Applecross at around 1pm.

The road was closed while officers dealt with the crash but reopened around an hour and a half later.