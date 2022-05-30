Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash south of Applecross By Lauren Robertson May 30, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 8:18 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been taken to hospital after her motorbike crashed on Applecross Pass. The 50-year-old has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Police received reports of the one-vehicle crash south of Applecross at around 1pm. The road was closed while officers dealt with the crash but reopened around an hour and a half later. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man taken to hospital in Orkney after falling ill onboard ferry Two taken to hospital following crash on Back Hilton Road Woman taken to hospital following South Deeside Road crash Weekend court roll – monkeypox and a cocaine Kinder Surprise