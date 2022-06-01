Queen’s Birthday Honours: Stornoway man honoured after more than 50 years serving the RNLI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Stornoway man honoured after more than 50 years serving the RNLI

By Lauren Robertson
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
John J Maclennan has been serving the RNLI for more than 50 years.
A Lewis man who has dedicated 50 years to saving lives at sea has been recognised by the Queen.

John J Maclennan has been made an MBE in recognition of more than 50 years of service to the RNLI.

He joined the charity in 1971 as crew, sailing for 25 years before moving on to deputy launching authority and later to chairman of the lifeboat management group – a post he still holds.

During his time in the crew, the team saved 122 lives – a number Mr Maclennan credits to a team effort and the leadership of Coxswain Malcolm MacDonald he served under.

He now fundraises for the RNLI and raised nearly £20,000 over lockdown with a sponsored cycle.

‘Genuinely moved’

The 72-year-old said he was “genuinely moved” to have been recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list and looked back at rescues that stand out from his time with RNLI.

In September 1979, he was one of a crew onboard Stornoway lifeboat, Hugh William Viscount Gough, who saved an elderly man from an overdue boat in the Loch Shell area.

The man had been onboard for 12 hours and conditions were rough, but he was returned to safety.

A hurricane hit the Isle of Lewis in February 1989, sending a fishing boat into difficulty off Stornoway.

Crews headed out on the Sir Max Aitken 11 and rescued two men, but the boat was never seen afloat again.

‘Woven into the very fabric of our island’

Speaking about being made an MBE, Mr Maclennan said: “I am both genuinely moved and surprised that people consider me worthy of a nomination for this honour.

“In accepting the award, I do very much on behalf of all of the Stornoway Lifeboat Station team, past and present, in recognition of their professionalism, dedication and commitment to the RNLI.

‘The Stornoway Lifeboat Station is deeply woven into the very fabric of our island community, and I wish the coxswain, crew, guild members and supporters continued success.”

