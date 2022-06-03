‘The need outweighs the concerns’ – Thumbs-up for seven new homes in Stromness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The need outweighs the concerns’ – Thumbs-up for seven new homes in Stromness

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
June 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney council's planning committee gave the plans for new houses at Cairston Stromness the thumbs-up
An artist's impression of what the new houses at Cairstone Road, Stromness could look like. (Photo supplied by Orkney Builders Ltd)

Orkney council’s planning committee has approved an application for seven new housing units, under two terraces, to be built in Stromness.

At a close vote, the committee members voted against the recommendations of planning officers, which was to refuse Orkney Builders Ltd‘s application to build at Cairston Road.

The application was partially retrospective as it asked for permission to knock down a building at the site.

This demolition has already taken place.

The council’s planning department took issue with the design of the units.

Specifically, the density of the units was a problem. The planning department said the buildings would have a density four times greater than other buildings in the area.

New houses would have density four times greater than other houses in area

The managing director of Orkney Builders, Stephen Kemp, spoke at the meeting.

He said the company had taken into account what the council were looking for. Naturally, he said, when you build one-bedroom units, the density will go up.

He said: “The idea is affordability. That rationale comes from seeing every single house we’ve built, that are three or four bedrooms, being purchased by somebody coming into the county and out-bidding local folk.”

With these houses, the company is trying to “hit the affordability mark” that would allow young people to buy a house and stay in Stromness, he said.

Young Orcadians being outbid by people coming into the county, says building firm’s managing director

If the company isn’t allowed to build at “a sensible density” that was “never going to happen”, he added.

Mr Kemp said he had seen the designs work in other areas of Orkney, pointing to Busant Drive, Kirkwall.

It came down to a close vote with six councillors voting to approve and four voting to refuse the application.

Leading the votes to approve were the committee chair and vice-chair, councillors Owen Tierney and Kristopher Leask.

Mr Tierney said he was reassured by what he’d heard.

He said: “The public need, for me, outweighs the concerns here.”

“I appreciate there are schemes that have been built that made places very unpopular. But this is not on the same scale as Meadowbank (in Kirkwall) so I think I could live with that.

“The need for young folk to get started in buying something they can afford is very critical and here’s a development doing its best to make that happen. The need outweighs the concerns.”

