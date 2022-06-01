Queen’s Birthday Honours: Architect honoured for his conservation and heritage work across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Architect honoured for his conservation and heritage work across Scotland

By Lauren Taylor
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:46 am
Nicholas Groves-Raines has been made an MBE. Picture by Murray Orr.
Nicholas Groves-Raines has been made an MBE. Picture by Murray Orr.

A Highland architect has described the news that he was being made an MBE for his conservation work as “quite a bombshell”.

Nicholas Groves-Raines has been recognised for his services to architecture, heritage, and conservation across Scotland.

After starting out as a student in the 60s and realising his passion for conservation, he eventually became involved in conservation architecture.

Mr Groves-Raines with his wife Kristin Hannesdottir. Picture by Murray Orr.

“I’ve been preaching the reuse of existing buildings since I was in my 30s, which seems extraordinary,” he said.

“Little did I know then and what we know now, but it seemed to me a terrible waste just pulling things down for the sake of it.”

The 82-year-old, who lives in Skerra, is a co-director of Groves-Raines Architects, alongside his wife Kristin Hannesdottir and son Gunnar.

With over 50 years of experience, he has worked on a variety of conservation and development projects across the nation.

Determined to ‘rescue historic buildings’

Sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint of developments have been integral to his work since the 1970s.

His drive and determination to rescue historic buildings saw him take on developments and projects, risking his own money.

The architect is also a former trustee for the National Trust for Scotland and a former board member of the Queen’s Hall.

His company is involved in a number of refurbishment projects in Sutherland and Shetland, giving him the opportunity to reuse and repurpose existing buildings.

Mr Groves-Raines also campaigns against the 20% VAT on building repairs, claiming it leads to the loss of existing houses when the country needs homes.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me whatsoever and in terms of listed buildings, it’s very detrimental.” He added.

“It makes no sense to me in this day and age when you need to keep what you have and not pull things down and replace them because you save 20%, which is really not right.”

