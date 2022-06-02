Competitors can now register for the 155th Aboyne Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Competitors at the ready as registration opens for the upcoming Aboyne Highland Games, as it celebrates its 155th anniversary.

Often referred to as “The Traditional Highland Games”, the event was first staged in Aboyne in 1867, and still attracts thousands of spectators to Aberdeenshire.

Following a turbulent two years, the Aboyne games are back and are encouraging contenders to register across 98 events due to be held on August 6.

As the event was not held for the past two years, organisers have packed this year’s programme with more events, including dancing, piping, fiddle and tug o’war.

While it does promote healthy competition, the games also highlight the history, heritage, music, dance and sportsmanship of Scotland.

The games are important for the local economy as it attracts crowds of over 10,000, which will help businesses with post-pandemic recovery.

Alistair Grant, chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, said: “We’ve always attracted a strong field of competitors to the games and we hope this year will be no different.

“With a lapse of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic we’re really looking forward to seeing competitors gather on Aboyne Green once again.

“I’d encourage pipers, fiddle players, dancers, runners and athletes, whether you’ve competed in the games before or not, to step up to the challenge and enjoy the experience of Highland Games competition.

In addition to the event itself, there will also be a Youth Highland Games competition held on Wednesday, August 3.

To register for an event at the Aboyne Highland Games, visit the website.