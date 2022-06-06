Launch of new CalMac ferry Loch Frisa on Oban to Mull route will be first of many for firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Launch of new CalMac ferry Loch Frisa on Oban to Mull route will be first of many for firm

By Louise Glen
June 6, 2022, 6:47 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 7:25 pm

The MV Loch Frisa was re-leaunched and renamed this afternoon, as CMal brings a new vessel onto the Oban to Craignure route.

While there was a short delay for dignitaries to step aboard the ro-ro type vessel, as staff practiced opening a newly fitted ramp, the renaming ceremony took place with a small group of invited guests, and the crews of the new vessel.

The boat is the first of five in the pipeline for the Scottish west coast. She is a seven-year-old vessel brought from Norled, in Norway.

MV Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

She previously sailed in Sogne Fjord.

The other vessels are two from the same factory that made the Loch Frisa and two from Ferguson’s Shipyard.

The Norwegian operator who sold the vessel is replacing its diesel-fueled boats with a zero-emission battery-electric fleet.

The boat, formerly MV Utne was built in 2015 in Turkey, was bought by the Scottish Government for £5.6million.

Former Argyll and Bute councillor, Mary-Jean Devon with Kevin Hobbs, chief Executive of CMal after she had formally renamed the vessel. Picture by Sandy McCook.

She was refurbished at a cost of a further £4.5million by Dales Maine in Leith.

The boat will carry fewer cars, declining from about 40 to 34 – depending on the size of vehicle. Sea trials will confirm final numbers.

Commuter travel all year round

But she will offer islanders the ability to commute to the mainland, and vice-versa all year round.  Winter travel has already been approved by the Coastguard for the route.

Launching the boat, former Mull councillor Mary-Jean Devon, from Tobermory, said it was decades of work by islanders to finally have a second boat for the winter service.

She said: “Since Ronnie Campbell, a crofter from the Ross of Mull asked questions about a second to work all year round on this route – the people of these islands have wanted this boat.

Masters David Maclennan (left) and Davis Graham on the bridge of the MV Loch Frisa. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“Ronnie is sadly no longer with us, but he would have been glad to see his work and the work of the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee that he chaired for many years with was not in vain.

“It is good to see the boat finally here.”

Mrs Devon said she was representing the people of Mull and Iona at the renaming ceremony, and instead of champagne she re-launched the MV Loch Frisa with a bottle of 12-year-old Isle of Mull whisky.

While it didn’t break first time – she didn’t miss at a second attempt and the bottle smashed.

A small group of people were invited aboard the ship including children from local schools who were part of an art competition.

Small ceremony to thank those who’ve worked hard

A spokeswoman for CMal said: “This was a small ceremony to thank the people who have worked hard to bring the vessel into service.”

Concerns about opening the ramp onto the Craignure pier were unfounded as staff – mainly employed from the local community – expertly moved the MV Loch Frisa in and out of the pier.

Previously, in Norway, the Frisa would have been pulled into port by a series of magnets that automate berthing. However, staff in Craignure will  tie up the boat when she comes into port.

The Loch Frisa in Oban ahead of sailing for Mull yesterday morning. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMal, the Scottish Government-owned company that owns Scotland’s ferries, said he was glad the day was finally here.

Among many people, he thanked the Scottish Government for its support. He also confirmed that later this month, CMal was hoping to look at other “second hand” ferries for routes around Scotland.

He said: “The Loch Frisa cost £6million and it was a further £4.5million to refurbish her.

“We bought her in October and it is wonderful to see her come onto the route.”

He said he hoped she’d be the first of many new boats on routes.

He added: “She will be making a few more trials over the next few days and there will be a soft launch with her coming into service on the route over the next week or so. ”

Mr Hobbs said the MV Coruisk, the boat Frisa is replacing on the Oban to Craignure route, will be taken to the Mallaig to Armadale route.

The inside accomodation on the MV Loch Frisa. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The view from the rear of the vessel. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The new vessel joining the Caledonian MacBrayne fleet was in Craignure, Mull, yesterday on one of her first visits to be renamed MV Loch Frisa, having previously sailed in Sogne Fjord, Norway. Pictures by Sandy McCook.

[[title]]