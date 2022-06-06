Launch of new CalMac ferry Loch Frisa on Oban to Mull route will be first of many for firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The MV Loch Frisa was re-leaunched and renamed this afternoon, as CMal brings a new vessel onto the Oban to Craignure route.

While there was a short delay for dignitaries to step aboard the ro-ro type vessel, as staff practiced opening a newly fitted ramp, the renaming ceremony took place with a small group of invited guests, and the crews of the new vessel.

The boat is the first of five in the pipeline for the Scottish west coast. She is a seven-year-old vessel brought from Norled, in Norway.

She previously sailed in Sogne Fjord.

The other vessels are two from the same factory that made the Loch Frisa and two from Ferguson’s Shipyard.

The Norwegian operator who sold the vessel is replacing its diesel-fueled boats with a zero-emission battery-electric fleet.

The boat, formerly MV Utne was built in 2015 in Turkey, was bought by the Scottish Government for £5.6million.

She was refurbished at a cost of a further £4.5million by Dales Maine in Leith.

The boat will carry fewer cars, declining from about 40 to 34 – depending on the size of vehicle. Sea trials will confirm final numbers.

Commuter travel all year round

But she will offer islanders the ability to commute to the mainland, and vice-versa all year round. Winter travel has already been approved by the Coastguard for the route.

Launching the boat, former Mull councillor Mary-Jean Devon, from Tobermory, said it was decades of work by islanders to finally have a second boat for the winter service.

She said: “Since Ronnie Campbell, a crofter from the Ross of Mull asked questions about a second to work all year round on this route – the people of these islands have wanted this boat.

“Ronnie is sadly no longer with us, but he would have been glad to see his work and the work of the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee that he chaired for many years with was not in vain.

“It is good to see the boat finally here.”

Mrs Devon said she was representing the people of Mull and Iona at the renaming ceremony, and instead of champagne she re-launched the MV Loch Frisa with a bottle of 12-year-old Isle of Mull whisky.

While it didn’t break first time – she didn’t miss at a second attempt and the bottle smashed.

A small group of people were invited aboard the ship including children from local schools who were part of an art competition.

Small ceremony to thank those who’ve worked hard

A spokeswoman for CMal said: “This was a small ceremony to thank the people who have worked hard to bring the vessel into service.”

Concerns about opening the ramp onto the Craignure pier were unfounded as staff – mainly employed from the local community – expertly moved the MV Loch Frisa in and out of the pier.

Previously, in Norway, the Frisa would have been pulled into port by a series of magnets that automate berthing. However, staff in Craignure will tie up the boat when she comes into port.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMal, the Scottish Government-owned company that owns Scotland’s ferries, said he was glad the day was finally here.

Among many people, he thanked the Scottish Government for its support. He also confirmed that later this month, CMal was hoping to look at other “second hand” ferries for routes around Scotland.

He said: “The Loch Frisa cost £6million and it was a further £4.5million to refurbish her.

“We bought her in October and it is wonderful to see her come onto the route.”

He said he hoped she’d be the first of many new boats on routes.

He added: “She will be making a few more trials over the next few days and there will be a soft launch with her coming into service on the route over the next week or so. ”

Mr Hobbs said the MV Coruisk, the boat Frisa is replacing on the Oban to Craignure route, will be taken to the Mallaig to Armadale route.