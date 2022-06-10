Keys handed over at new affordable housing development on Isle of Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keys for eight new homes on the Isle of Lewis have been handed over as part of a pledge to retain affordable housing in rural areas.

The homes are part of a new development on the Gleann Mor site in Bravas by the Hebridean Housing Partnership (HHP).

Chairman Iain Macmillian said: “It is great to see another scheme being completed within our rural communities. This is a fantastic development with easy access to the local school and facilities.

“We hope this will help to retain and attract people to the area.”

HHP has worked in partnership with the Scottish Government, Taigh Innse Gall and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, as well as the Barvas Trust and developer Calmax.

Councillor Donald Crichton added: “We thank them all for their contribution and look forward to effective partnership working in future.

“Our commitment to affordable housing remains strong, and we are keen to see the continuation of high-quality homes being built across our islands, where there is need, in order to sustain and develop our rural communities.”

Local MSP, Alasdair Allan, added: “Access to affordable housing across our islands has never been so crucial, particularly in our efforts to combat depopulation and maintain a sustainable population demographic.

“I hope that the availability of these new properties will be of great benefit to the local community.”

The government has committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with 70% to be available for social rent and 10% in remote, rural and island communities, according to Secretary for Housing, Shona Robson.