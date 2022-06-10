Keys handed over at new affordable housing development on Isle of Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keys handed over at new affordable housing development on Isle of Lewis

By Ellie Milne
June 10, 2022, 6:24 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 7:57 pm
Official opening of new development at Gleann Mor, Barvas. Supplied by Hebridean Housing Partnership.
Official opening of new development at Gleann Mor, Barvas. Supplied by Hebridean Housing Partnership.

Keys for eight new homes on the Isle of Lewis have been handed over as part of a pledge to retain affordable housing in rural areas.

The homes are part of a new development on the Gleann Mor site in Bravas by the Hebridean Housing Partnership (HHP).

Chairman Iain Macmillian said: “It is great to see another scheme being completed within our rural communities. This is a fantastic development with easy access to the local school and facilities.

“We hope this will help to retain and attract people to the area.”

HHP has worked in partnership with the Scottish Government, Taigh Innse Gall and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, as well as the Barvas Trust and developer Calmax.

The new homes are at Gleann Mor in Barvas. Supplied by Hebridean Housing Partnership

Councillor Donald Crichton added: “We thank them all for their contribution and look forward to effective partnership working in future.

“Our commitment to affordable housing remains strong, and we are keen to see the continuation of high-quality homes being built across our islands, where there is need, in order to sustain and develop our rural communities.”

Local MSP, Alasdair Allan, added: “Access to affordable housing across our islands has never been so crucial, particularly in our efforts to combat depopulation and maintain a sustainable population demographic.

“I hope that the availability of these new properties will be of great benefit to the local community.”

The government has committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with 70% to be available for social rent and 10% in remote, rural and island communities, according to Secretary for Housing, Shona Robson.

