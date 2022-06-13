Consultation on proposed Nairn Academy redevelopment to be held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Consultation on proposed Nairn Academy redevelopment to be held

By Chris Cromar
June 13, 2022, 8:28 pm
The consultation will take place at Nairn Academy. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The consultation will take place at Nairn Academy. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Residents of Nairn are being asked for their thoughts on a planned redevelopment of the town’s academy.

Highland Council is hosting a pre-application consultation on the proposals to replace Nairn Academy.

A public drop-in event will take place at the school on Wednesday between 4pm and 7pm.

A replacement school building for Nairn Academy was announced as part of Scottish Government funding in December 2020, with only the changing pavilion and synthetic pitch to be retained.

Funding secured

Currently at the concept design stage, funding for the project is included in the reprofiled capital programme that was approved by Highland Council in January last year.

Balfour Beatty have been appointed as the design and build contractor working in conjunction with the authority’s property teams to deliver the project.

The new building is programmed to open in 2025 with the demolition of the existing building and external works to follow.

The consultation will be open to all members of the community and there will be an opportunity to comment on the day as well as online after the event.

School staff, council officials and members of the project design team will be in attendance.

Feedback can also be emailed to CLestates@highland.gov.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal