Consultation on proposed Nairn Academy redevelopment to be held

Residents of Nairn are being asked for their thoughts on a planned redevelopment of the town’s academy.

Highland Council is hosting a pre-application consultation on the proposals to replace Nairn Academy.

A public drop-in event will take place at the school on Wednesday between 4pm and 7pm.

A replacement school building for Nairn Academy was announced as part of Scottish Government funding in December 2020, with only the changing pavilion and synthetic pitch to be retained.

Funding secured

Currently at the concept design stage, funding for the project is included in the reprofiled capital programme that was approved by Highland Council in January last year.

Balfour Beatty have been appointed as the design and build contractor working in conjunction with the authority’s property teams to deliver the project.

The new building is programmed to open in 2025 with the demolition of the existing building and external works to follow.

The consultation will be open to all members of the community and there will be an opportunity to comment on the day as well as online after the event.

School staff, council officials and members of the project design team will be in attendance.

Feedback can also be emailed to CLestates@highland.gov.uk