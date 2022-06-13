Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell ‘set for season-long loan at Stevenage’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dean Campbell looks likely to leave Aberdeen for English League Two side Stevenage.

Campbell, 21, is reportedly heading to Broadhall Way on a season-long loan, having spent the second half of the recently concluded campaign helping former Reds boss Derek McInnes lead Kilmarnock to the Championship title.

The central midfielder, who has also been used at left-back after graduating from the Pittodrie youth academy, has played more than 50 times for the Dons – however, he has never nailed down a first-team place.

The engine room is one area where Jim Goodwin – who still has plenty of work to do to rebuild the Aberdeen squad – has decent options, with Scottish stars Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie, US import Dante Polvara and new signing, Albanian international Ylber Ramadani, currently on the books.

It is understood Goodwin will allow Campbell to head out on loan once more in search of regular minutes, and he’ll seek to help Scottish manager Steve Evans lift Stevenage from the lower reaches of the English fourth tier in the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Brentford are said to the be the latest side taking an interest in another of Goodwin’s Aberdeen midfield stars, Connor Barron.

Barron emerged from the youth academy and a loan at League Two champions Kelty Hearts to become a first-team mainstay in the second half of the season.

Premiership champions Celtic recently had the industrious, composed Barron watched as he played a starring role for Scotland Under-21s against Belgium – a performance which also alerted Belgian sides to the 19-year-old’s talents.

Barron recently penned a new deal and is contracted to Aberdeen until 2024.