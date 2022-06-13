Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell ‘set for season-long loan at Stevenage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell ‘set for season-long loan at Stevenage’

By Ryan Cryle
June 13, 2022, 8:49 pm
Hibernian's Josh Campbell tries to catch up with Aberdeen's Dean Campbell
Dean Campbell looks likely to leave Aberdeen for English League Two side Stevenage.

Campbell, 21, is reportedly heading to Broadhall Way on a season-long loan, having spent the second half of the recently concluded campaign helping former Reds boss Derek McInnes lead Kilmarnock to the Championship title.

The central midfielder, who has also been used at left-back after graduating from the Pittodrie youth academy, has played more than 50 times for the Dons – however, he has never nailed down a first-team place.

The engine room is one area where Jim Goodwin – who still has plenty of work to do to rebuild the Aberdeen squad – has decent options, with Scottish stars Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie, US import Dante Polvara and new signing, Albanian international Ylber Ramadani, currently on the books.

It is understood Goodwin will allow Campbell to head out on loan once more in search of regular minutes, and he’ll seek to help Scottish manager Steve Evans lift Stevenage from the lower reaches of the English fourth tier in the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Brentford are said to the be the latest side taking an interest in another of Goodwin’s Aberdeen midfield stars, Connor Barron.

Barron emerged from the youth academy and a loan at League Two champions Kelty Hearts to become a first-team mainstay in the second half of the season.

Premiership champions Celtic recently had the industrious, composed Barron watched as he played a starring role for Scotland Under-21s against Belgium – a performance which also alerted Belgian sides to the 19-year-old’s talents.

Barron recently penned a new deal and is contracted to Aberdeen until 2024.

