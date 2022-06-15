Huge new housing development in Portree looks set to get green light from council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Huge new housing development in Portree looks set to get green light from council

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 11:39 am
Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association hope to build 248 new homes in Portree.
Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association hope to build 248 new homes in Portree.

Portree could be in line for 248 new homes over the next 20 years, if a major planning application gets the go-ahead from councillors.

Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association have applied for planning in principle for a mixed-use development.

It includes hundreds of new homes which will be delivered in stages over the next two decades.

As part of its master plan, the developer also hopes to create three new business units, a community shop and a care village.

The site is a large, rural area in Sraid An Eorna, just north of the existing NHS dental clinic. While there’s already some development in the area – including an SSE substation – it’s also home to wetlands and peat bog.

The developer has protected a large area to the west of the site for greenspace, drainage and active travel. As a result, both SEPA and the council are happy with the environmental impact of the development.

Challenging site

However, it’s the road network that could prove a sticking point.

Highland Council is preparing to submit plans for a new Portree Link Road, and says the developer must contribute to the cost of the road. The council’s planning report states that phases 1-4 of the development use the existing roads network.

However, later phases rely on a new roundabout. This means the Link Road will need to be completed before the next batch of houses can be built.

Portree and Braes Community Council has objected to the plan, saying the new road should be complete before any work starts.

There were no other objections to the application. Although 248 homes is double the amount in the development plan, the council think the designs work. Planning officials have suggested higher density housing in the lowland parts of the site, with sensitively-designed homes in the high ground.

Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association’s Home Farm development.  Photo: David Whittaker-Smith

The more dense layout will be in keeping with the nearby Home Farm development. The developer plans to create ‘neighbourhood clusters’ each with their own distinct identity.

Site work for Home Farm unearthed three historic artefacts dating back to the Iron Age, so this site has potential archaeological interest too. Historic Environment Scotland has also asked the developer to minimise impact on Dun Gerashader, an Iron Age stone fort.

Largest development in Portree

Lochalsh and Skye will return to the planning committee with more detailed designs as part of its full planning application. This will include details of how and when each batch of new Portree homes will be delivered.

At the moment, there’s little detail about the ‘care village’ except that it will include supported housing. The developer also has plans for significant landscaping and active travel opportunities, as well as a community orchard.

Council planners have recommended the application for approval. If it gets the green light, it will become the largest housing development in Portree.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]