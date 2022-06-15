Fire crews called to HGV trailer fire in Aberdeen near Cove Bay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to reports of a fire on an industrial trailer on Wellington Road in Aberdeen this morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue received the call at 6.50am on Wednesday, June 15 after concerns about the fire near Cove Bay were raised.

Two fire appliances with 10 crew members were dispatched to Wellington Road near the Gateway Business Park in the south of Aberdeen.

Crews had to remove waste material from the industrial trailer that was believed to have caught fire this morning.

It is understood that the trailer, which is usually hauled by an HGV, was stationary at the time of the incident.

At 9.10am, fire crews left the scene after they successfully removed all the waste material from the trailer.