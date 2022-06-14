Kinloch Castle on verge of being sold by NatureScot to businessman Jeremy Hosking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kinloch Castle on verge of being sold by NatureScot to businessman Jeremy Hosking

By Ross Hempseed
June 14, 2022, 2:10 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 4:36 pm
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum.
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum. Picture by NatureScot.

Kinloch Castle may have a new owner in businessman Jeremy Hosking as NatureScot announce it is close to selling the historic building.

The agency has maintained the historic castle located on the Isle of Rum since 1957 but is now in advanced discussions with Mr Hosking to take over.

If approved, Kinloch Castle will be put into a charitable trust where it will be maintained and upgraded into a future tourist attraction.

As part of discussions, NatureScot is seeking a solid pledge from the trust that has been set up by British businessman, Jeremy Hosking.

Mr Hosking, worth an estimated £375m, had previously donated £1.7m to the Vote Leave campaign and was in favour of a No-Deal Brexit.

Having supported the Conservative Party, Mr Hosking has went on to donate money to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and the Reclaim Party founded by actor Laurence Fox.

Robbie Kernahan, NatureScot’s director of green economy, said: “Kinloch Castle is a fantastic asset, but it isn’t a good fit for NatureScot with our strong focus on protecting and restoring Scotland’s nature.

Sale will build sustainable future for Kinloch Castle

“So we’re delighted that a new sustainable future for Kinloch Castle has been found and that the castle will continue to play an integral role for the community on Rum.”

Community group Kinloch Castle Friends Association have campaigned for the building’s restoration to its former glory.

Dining Room at Kinloch Castle
Dining Room at Kinloch Castle. Picture by Kinloch Castle Friends Association.

Professor Ewan MacDonald of the KCFA said: “The whole team at KCFA are delighted to welcome the forthcoming sale of Kinloch Castle to a Trust set up for the purpose.

“For us, this marks the culmination of 26 years of hard work fighting for the restoration of this special building. This will benefit the island, its community, and the Small Isles.”

Kinloch Castle was built in 1897 as a summer residence for Sir George Bullough, a textile tycoon from Lancashire.

It would operate partly as a hostel for visitors to the island until 2015 and as a museum, where pieces will be archived until the building eventually reopens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]