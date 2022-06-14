Adorable footage of snow leopard cubs released by the Highland Wildlife Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keepers at the Highland Wildlife Park have released new footage of their three-week-old snow leopard cubs as they attempt to take their first steps.

The adorable cubs became the newest arrivals at the park near Aviemore last month.

The pair remain hidden from public view as they find their footing in the cubbing den.

New footage has now been released by staff at the Highland Wildlife Park, operated by The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), showing a young cub attempting to exit the den.

The 32 second video was captured by keeper Emma, providing an early glimpse of the new arrivals.

Peek-a-boo❄️🐾 Check out this precious glimpse inside cubbing den with mum Animesh and one of our adorable snow leopard cubs! Visitors won’t be able to see the little ones yet, so we need to say an extra big thanks to keeper Emma for this adorable video 📷 pic.twitter.com/CgtMVSN5pb — Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) June 14, 2022

In the short clip, mum Animesh can be seen exiting the enclosure with one of her adorable cubs attempting to follow her lead.

The footage has been shared across numerous social media platforms, attracting thousands of views.

The snow leopard cubs were discovered at the end of May after zookeepers heard high-pitched sounds in the cubbing den of mum Animesh and first-time dad Koshi.

They have become the charity’s most recent additions to the park’s ever-growing family of endangered species.