Development plan proposals preventing us from expanding and creating local jobs, say Nairn firms

A group of businesses in Nairn say a Highland Council planning blueprint is preventing them expanding and creating jobs.

Consultation ends at 12pm today on the council’s Inner Moray Firth Proposed Local Development Plan which includes zoning of sites in Nairn.

A contentious area is Nairn East which was previously classified as ‘non-preferred’ for development.

But it is now seen as a ‘preferred’ site and has been earmarked for hundreds of houses.

Firms say housing will inhibit growth

Business and community council representatives say a major housing scheme would effectively surround an existing industrial area.

They say they are “gravely concerned” it will inhibit growth, impact financial viability and competitiveness and increase costs.

This could eventually lead to a loss of jobs and possible closure or relocation of some businesses.

The firms say the council have not provided adequately in the development plan for further industrial development. They say it is a problem specifically in the vicinity of Granny Barbour’s Road.

They argue such an allocation would enable the creation of new businesses and the expansion of existing firms.

Caroline Gordon, managing director of Tulloch Sawmill, said; “Highland Council’s own policies make this a clear requirement, but they have singularly failed to deliver on this in their plan.”

The Nairn businesses had hoped for an urgent meeting with planning officials to explore how land could be re-zoned for industrial use.

However, they say no meeting has been arranged.

Adrian Johnstone is managing director of G F Job Limited, one of the key businesses located and operating from the Grigorhill Industrial Estate.

He said: “We consider the proposal by Highland Council for a major housing development and school on the doorstep of Grigorhill to be an ill-thought out and knee-jerk reaction to their failed attempts for pursuing such a plan in other areas of Nairn.

Plan ‘makes no allowance for industry expansion’

“The first concern is for safety regarding proposed housing residents coming into close contact with heavy goods traffic, noise of industry and 24-hour operations.

“This scale of housing development is clearly unwanted by the local community.

“It makes no allowance for the expansion of current and long-standing industry employers or provides for any practical zonal land use buffering.

“The lack of effective infrastructure design, combined with a failure to address current problems, with no effective or transparent consultation with the community, should result in these plans being retracted and subject to review by community groups and newly-elected local councillors.”

Rod Gordon, managing director of Gordons Sawmill urged the council to ensure industrial businesses in Nairn can grow “without unreasonable restrictions”.

Nairn Community Council’s spokesman said: “At a time of unsurpassed increases in the costs of gas, electricity, food and petrol/diesel, it is essential that as many people as possible have full time local employment.

“We need Highland Council to deliver what Nairn needs to support existing local people and to ensure Nairn’s economy continues to grow for future generations.”

Council urges people to respond to consultation

A Highland Council spokesman said it has strongly encouraged those with an interest in the future of Nairn and the wider Inner Moray Firth area to respond to the consultation.

“This follows previous plan stages where the council has proactively sought views on where future development should be directed.

“It is vital that existing employment and business areas are safeguarded and integrated with any land identified for future business growth.

“The council will consider all the comments received and seek elected members’ views on the future strategy for Nairn and the wider area.”

