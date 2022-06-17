Development plan proposals preventing us from expanding and creating local jobs, say Nairn firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Development plan proposals preventing us from expanding and creating local jobs, say Nairn firms

By John Ross
June 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 11:06 am
Adrian Johnstone, md of GF Job Limited and Caroline Gordon, md of Tulloch Timber at the proposed housing development site. Picture Jason Hedges
A group of businesses in Nairn say a Highland Council planning blueprint is preventing them expanding and creating jobs.

Consultation ends at 12pm today on the council’s Inner Moray Firth Proposed Local Development Plan which includes zoning of sites in Nairn.

A contentious area is Nairn East which was previously classified as ‘non-preferred’ for development.

But it is now seen as a ‘preferred’ site and has been earmarked for hundreds of houses.

Firms say housing will inhibit growth

Business and community council representatives say a major housing scheme would effectively surround an existing industrial area.

They say they are “gravely concerned” it will inhibit growth, impact financial viability and competitiveness and increase costs.

This could eventually lead to a loss of jobs and possible closure or relocation of some businesses.

The firms say the council have not provided adequately in the development plan for further industrial development. They say it is a problem specifically in the vicinity of Granny Barbour’s Road.

They argue such an allocation would enable the creation of new businesses and the expansion of existing firms.

The businesses say their growth is being stifled. Photo Jason Hedges

Caroline Gordon, managing director of Tulloch Sawmill, said; “Highland Council’s own policies make this a clear requirement, but they have singularly failed to deliver on this in their plan.”

The Nairn businesses had hoped for an urgent meeting with planning officials to explore how land could be re-zoned for industrial use.

However, they say no meeting has been arranged.

Adrian Johnstone is managing director of G F Job Limited, one of the key businesses located and operating from the Grigorhill Industrial Estate.

He said: “We consider the proposal by Highland Council for a major housing development and school on the doorstep of Grigorhill to be an ill-thought out and knee-jerk reaction to their failed attempts for pursuing such a plan in other areas of Nairn.

Plan ‘makes no allowance for industry expansion’

“The first concern is for safety regarding proposed housing residents coming into close contact with heavy goods traffic, noise of industry and 24-hour operations.

“This scale of housing development is clearly unwanted by the local community.

“It makes no allowance for the expansion of current and long-standing industry employers or provides for any practical zonal land use buffering.

“The lack of effective infrastructure design, combined with a failure to address current problems, with no effective or transparent consultation with the community, should result in these plans being retracted and subject to review by community groups and newly-elected local councillors.”

An area has been zoned for housing

Rod Gordon, managing director of Gordons Sawmill urged the council to ensure industrial businesses in Nairn can grow “without unreasonable restrictions”.

Nairn Community Council’s spokesman said: “At a time of unsurpassed increases in the costs of gas, electricity, food and petrol/diesel, it is essential that as many people as possible have full time local employment.

“We need Highland Council to deliver what Nairn needs to support existing local people and to ensure Nairn’s economy continues to grow for future generations.”

Council urges people to respond to consultation

A Highland Council spokesman said it has strongly encouraged those with an interest in the future of Nairn and the wider Inner Moray Firth area to respond to the consultation.

“This follows previous plan stages where the council has proactively sought views on where future development should be directed.

“It is vital that existing employment and business areas are safeguarded and integrated with any land identified for future business growth.

“The council will consider all the comments received and seek elected members’ views on the future strategy for Nairn and the wider area.”

