Piping Inverness returns to boost economy and inspire young musicians

By Denny Andonova
June 21, 2022, 11:02 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 7:12 pm
Piping Inverness 2019
Piping Inverness will return on June 25. Image supplied.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Highlands this weekend for the much-anticipated return of Piping Inverness.

More than 100 pipe bands from across the world will gather at the city’s Bught Park for a heated competition following a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Organised by LCC Live, the popular event, which incorporates the European Pipe Band Championships, will be officially launched with a soft cannon gun on Saturday.

Pipers and drummers will take the stage before thousands of visitors and go head to head to scoop the prestigious title of European Champions.

Members of the The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band performing in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

The event will also feature a Highland Dance competition as well as traditional craft stalls and food and drink outlets to offer a fun-filled family event for all ages.

Caitlin Brown, of LCC Live, said: “Work is under way to create the arena for Piping Inverness and there’s an abundance of anticipation from the team.

“With more than 100 pipe bands coming to Piping Inverness from all around the world, we’re preparing to give them all a friendly, warm Highland welcome, which is why it’s so encouraging that the local community is coming forward and supporting the event.”

Piping Inverness to boost local economy and tourism

Initially, Inverness only had a three-year contract to host the contest until 2021.

However, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) has now granted a two-year extension to make up for the lost years.

The final two events, which will be hosted in 2022 and 2023, are expected to bring a multi-million-pound boost to the local economy each year.

Ian Embleton, chief executive of the RSPBA, said: “We can’t wait for the much-anticipated return of Piping Inverness and the European Pipe Band Championships.

City of Discovery Pipe Band performing at the 2019 event and get judged whilst a vibrant crowd look on. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

“The absence of piping events and competitions over the last couple of years, has left a massive void in the piping community, so there’s much excitement from competitors and supporters alike. Good luck to all the competitors.”

Chieftain of Piping Inverness Steve Walsh said he is honoured to lead this year’s festivities and looks forward to welcoming the guests and competitors.

He added: “Piping Inverness and the European Pipe Band Championships is a massive coup for Inverness, in terms of the economic benefit, as well the culture and for inspiring young musicians.”

Tickets for Piping Inverness are available to purchase at the gate on the day or in advance on the event’s website.

