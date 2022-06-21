On the 10th anniversary of his passing, would you like to see a permanent tribute to Aberdeen icon Teddy Scott?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today marks 10 years since Aberdeen icon Teddy Scott passed away at the age of 83 – but how you would pay a permanent tribute to him?

Scott served the Dons for almost 50 years, first as a player, and then as a reserve and youth team coach, and kitman, as well as performing a litany of other duties down the decades.

A clear reflection of his standing among some of the other most important figures in Reds history came in 1999, when former boss Sir Alex Ferguson took a full-strength Manchester United side – packed with future Champions League-winning stars – to Pittodrie for Scott’s testimonial.

Over the years, Ferguson has described the club stalwart as an “integral” part of Aberdeen’s golden era in the 1980s, as well as someone who had a “huge effect” on his legendary management career.

This morning, Aberdeen marked the decade anniversary of Scott’s passing on social media:

Today we remember club legend Teddy Scott who passed away on this day in 2012. ❤️ The immense contribution he made to Aberdeen FC will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/7NBOGkdiFx — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 21, 2022

The posts across their various channels have already sparked a mountain of tributes to gone-but-not-forgotten club legend Scott.

Martin Stone said: “Definition of the word legend. One Teddy Scott”

He is a legend a proper legend — Allyhannah (@AllyHannah6) June 21, 2022

@Dons42457595 said: “Nicest gent ever, remembering when I was 12 I was outside the ground, he took me for a tour and to see the players, it made a 12-year-old so happy and never forgotten.”

Keith Coutts, writing on Facebook, said: “Worked hard with the young players, many of whom were eventually sold, giving the club much-needed money, and many who stayed with the club and had much success. Very few people can be called a legend, but Teddy certainly was one.”

A permanent tribute to Scott?

Many supporters have also used the anniversary of Scott’s passing to renew calls for a lasting tribute to a man who many consider Aberdeen’s greatest-ever servant:

His service has given him that right, it shouldn’t just be about trophies 🔴⚪️ — DandyDon1983 ⭐️⭐️ (@Dandydon1903) June 21, 2022

While some fans expressed their view the club’s long-awaited and recently-delivered training ground, Cormack Park – named after chairman Dave Cormack and his family – should have been adorned with Scott’s name – others went a different way.

Stuart Sim joined many others in calling for a statue (similar to the recently-erected monument to Ferguson at Pittodrie) of Scott, or for a stand at Pittodrie – or the planned new stadium – to be named in his honour.

Sim said: “As others have already alluded to, isn’t it about time either a stand was named after him or he was given a statue? Trophies and accolades don’t always dictate legends, what he did for the club over his lifetime is far more important and his legacy deserves to be rewarded permanently.”

New stadium will almost certainly have a Teddy Scott stand . If not then I da ken, — Andy McPherson (@amcphersonafc1) June 21, 2022

❤️Overdue for more meaningful recognition. Hopefully next after the recent Ferguson tributes. https://t.co/SuEB1edfBC — Fitba Dadi ✊🏿✊🏻🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️💉😷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇸🇨🇺 (@FitbaDadi) June 21, 2022

How would you mark Teddy Scott’s contribution to Aberdeen’s history? Leave a comment below.