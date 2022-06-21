On the 10th anniversary of his passing, would you like to see a permanent tribute to Aberdeen icon Teddy Scott?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

On the 10th anniversary of his passing, would you like to see a permanent tribute to Aberdeen icon Teddy Scott?

By Ryan Cryle
June 21, 2022, 11:20 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 1:34 pm
Aberdeen FC club legend Teddy Scott.
Aberdeen FC club legend Teddy Scott.

Today marks 10 years since Aberdeen icon Teddy Scott passed away at the age of 83 – but how you would pay a permanent tribute to him?

Scott served the Dons for almost 50 years, first as a player, and then as a reserve and youth team coach, and kitman, as well as performing a litany of other duties down the decades.

A clear reflection of his standing among some of the other most important figures in Reds history came in 1999, when former boss Sir Alex Ferguson took a full-strength Manchester United side – packed with future Champions League-winning stars – to Pittodrie for Scott’s testimonial.

Over the years, Ferguson has described the club stalwart as an “integral” part of Aberdeen’s golden era in the 1980s, as well as someone who had a “huge effect” on his legendary management career.

This morning, Aberdeen marked the decade anniversary of Scott’s passing on social media:

The posts across their various channels have already sparked a mountain of tributes to gone-but-not-forgotten club legend Scott.

Martin Stone said: “Definition of the word legend. One Teddy Scott”

@Dons42457595 said: “Nicest gent ever, remembering when I was 12 I was outside the ground, he took me for a tour and to see the players, it made a 12-year-old so happy and never forgotten.”

Keith Coutts, writing on Facebook, said: “Worked hard with the young players, many of whom were eventually sold, giving the club much-needed money, and many who stayed with the club and had much success. Very few people can be called a legend, but Teddy certainly was one.”

A permanent tribute to Scott?

Many supporters have also used the anniversary of Scott’s passing to renew calls for a lasting tribute to a man who many consider Aberdeen’s greatest-ever servant:

While some fans expressed their view the club’s long-awaited and recently-delivered training ground, Cormack Park – named after chairman Dave Cormack and his family – should have been adorned with Scott’s name – others went a different way.

Stuart Sim joined many others in calling for a statue (similar to the recently-erected monument to Ferguson at Pittodrie) of Scott, or for a stand at Pittodrie – or the planned new stadium – to be named in his honour.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, with Sir Alex Ferguson and his statue outside Pittodrie.

Sim said: “As others have already alluded to, isn’t it about time either a stand was named after him or he was given a statue? Trophies and accolades don’t always dictate legends, what he did for the club over his lifetime is far more important and his legacy deserves to be rewarded permanently.”

How would you mark Teddy Scott’s contribution to Aberdeen’s history? Leave a comment below.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]