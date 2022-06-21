‘We must support this important industry’ – council agrees taxis’ emergency fare review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We must support this important industry’ – council agrees taxis’ emergency fare review

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Council agrees to an emergency review of taxi fares following industry pressure. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Highland Council agrees to an emergency review of taxi fares following industry pressure. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

Members of Highland Council’s licensing committee have agreed to an early review of taxi fares.

The request came from dozens of taxi firms operating across Highland, who say they’re struggling with increased costs and driver shortages.

Highland Council has powers to set the maximum fare levels, and must review these every 18 months at least.

However, taxi firms asked the council to undertake an emergency review. The licensing committee yesterday voted to start that now.

Ninety-three operators across the Highlands – but predominantly in Inverness – signed a joint letter to the council. Of these, 95% support increasing fares, with the vast majority wanting a 15-20% rise.

Councillors show support

The debate at committee mostly showed support for the taxi operators. Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson said taxis are very important to the Highland economy.

“We should do them a good service by offering to expedite the review as quickly as we can,” he said.

Under the previous timeline, Highland Council would have gone to statutory consultation in September/October 2022, and set new fares by April 2023.

Instead, members agreed to begin the consultation now and publish a revised scale in February 2023.

However, this is only a two-month jump, and the committee said it needs to “manage industry expectations” about the impact this would have.

No sign of prices slowing down

At the heart of the taxi firms’ request is the sharp increases in fuel. Figures quoted by the council from the Office of National Statistics reveal that petrol and diesel have increased by 33% and 41% respectively.

And since February 2021, the price of a second hand car is up 30%.

The taxi industry is also facing rising demand, but a shortage of drivers.

The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol is now over £100. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Councillor Drew Miller brought the motion in favour of expediting the review. “There’s no sign of the petrol or diesel price increases slowing down so we must help as much as possible,” he said.

However, councillor Karl Rosie raised concern about the workload being placed on the council. He tabled an amendment to stick with the original April 2023 review date.

Mr Miller’s motion won the vote, and Highland Council will launch an online consultation into taxi fares this summer.

The licensing committee will agree a draft schedule of fares in September, and advertise these on the council’s website and the P&J.

Highland Council expects to agree the final tariff in November, and these will take effect from February 2023.

