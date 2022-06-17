Why your Highland taxi fares might be about to increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Why your Highland taxi fares might be about to increase

By Nicola Sinclair
June 17, 2022, 11:45 am
95% of taxi operators surveyed say they want fares to go up. Photo: Shutterstock
95% of taxi operators surveyed say they want fares to go up. Photo: Shutterstock

Taxi operators have asked Highland Council to urgently review their fares amid concerns over fuel prices.

Ninety-three operators in Inverness and beyond have put their name to a letter to the council’s licensing committee requesting the fare review.

The Highland taxi firms also took part in a survey which showed that 95% are in favour of putting up fares.

The operators are feeling the pinch as a result of rising costs for fuel and vehicle repairs, as well as a shortage of drivers.

Highland Council has statutory powers to set the prices charged by taxi drivers in its licensing area. The council last set its tariff in October 2021.

It’s required to review the fare structure every 18 months at least, so another review would be due in April 2023.

However, the council can revise fares at an earlier date if requested.

95% support fare increase

A report to Highland licensing committee says operators in Thurso and Inverness asked for an early review.

The council asked the Inverness operator to help them assess demand, resulting in 93 responses.

The survey included taxi operators and drivers, with 83% of respondents operating in the city.

It showed that 95% support a fare increase. Current fares start at £4 for the first mile and £1.80 for every subsequent mile.

A higher tariff applies to weekend and night time runs, and higher still for public holidays.

Taxi drivers charge a maximum rate of £7.30 for the first mile and £4.50 for subsequent miles over the Christmas and New Year period.

A survey by an Inverness firm returned 93 responses mostly from city operators. Photo: Sandy McCook (photo for illustration only and not specific to this taxi operator)

Of the taxi firms surveyed, the majority want to increase fares by 20%. Just over a third favour a 15% price hike and 19% want a 10% rise.

The council’s report also includes inflation data from the Office of National Statistics. These figures back up the taxi firms’ claims. The price of a second hand car has increased by a whopping 30% since February 2021, and new cars now cost 5.8% more.

Petrol and diesel have increased by 33% and 41% respectively.

Councillors will decide at the licensing committee next Monday whether to agree to a fare view.

