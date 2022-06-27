Castle Stuart: Timeline of luxury golf resort from planning to Arnold Palmer’s legacy course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Castle Stuart: Timeline of luxury golf resort from planning to Arnold Palmer’s legacy course

By John Ross
June 27, 2022, 4:37 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 10:50 am
Castle Stuart Golf Links was opened in 2009.
Castle Stuart Golf Links was opened in 2009.

Planning for a new golf course at Castle Stuart began in the early 2000s and took around eight years to complete.

Fresh from being involved in the creation of the acclaimed Kingsbarns near St Andrews which opened in 2000, American designer, the late Mark Parsinen, turned his attention north.

He settled on a site overlooking the Moray Firth and enlisted the help of fellow American and golf architect Gil Hanse.

Course opened in 2009

In 2005, Highland Council granted planning permission for two golf courses and associated accommodation.

The new course opened in 2009 with the intention of Castle Stuart Golf Links being to the Highlands what Turnberry is to Ayrshire and Gleneagles is to Perthshire.

The championship course was seen as the ‘beginning and cornerstone’ for a destination golf resort. The vision included a second 18-hole course, bespoke hotel and lodges and apartments.

Parsinen also instilled the ethos of making golf fun and enjoyable for all abilities rather than a grinding challenge.

Mark Parsinen, Castle Stuart's founder and co-designer.
Mark Parsinen, Castle Stuart’s founder and co-designer.

He wanted players to be able to recover from errors rather than racking up a high score or with “ball-in-pocket and disengaged”.

Castle Stuart quickly gained an international reputation as a modern links classic.

It was named Best New International Course 2009 by Golf Digest and the following year was No 56 in Golf Magazine’s Top 100.

Four-time Scottish Open venue

In 2011, within 18 months of opening, it hosted the Scottish Open.

It was the venue for the prestigious event on three other occasions, in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

In 2015 Castle Stuart attracted the attention of golf legend Arnold Palmer who wanted to build his first Scottish course there.

Mr Palmer died the following year and the project did not proceed.

But the area earmarked for a second course is now part of the major development plans for Cabot which has acquired Castle Stuart and aims to build on the Parsinen legacy.

Arnold Palmer was at one time keen to build a course at Castle Stuart.
Arnold Palmer was at one time keen to build a course at Castle Stuart.

That legacy continues to win acclaim. This year, the Top 100 Golf Courses, in association with TaylorMade, lists Castle Stuart as second in north Scotland, 8th in Scotland, 19th in the UK and 53rd in the world.

Also this year, Scottish Golf Tourism Week selected Castle Stuart for its Best Clubhouse award.

And now, the already-successful course has moved in a new direction.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]