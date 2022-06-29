50 days closed in a year: Talks planned for troubled Torvean Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
50 days closed in a year: Talks planned for troubled Torvean Bridge

By John Ross
June 29, 2022, 6:00 am
The Torvean Bridge was closed at the weekend
Councillors will discuss repeated closures of the Torvean Bridge over the Caledonian Canal after its most recent shutdown.

Most recently, it was closed from Saturday until Monday.

The weekend closure was the fifth time the bridge has been out of action since it opened to traffic less than a year ago.

Most notably it closed for several weeks last summer.

The swing bridge officially opened in May 2021 as part of the £10.1 million final stage of the Inverness West link project.

After a commissioning period it was open to traffic on July 1.

Bridge designed to tackle congestion

Coupled with the nearby Tomnahurich Bridge, it is designed to tackle congestion on the A82 road.

The idea is that if one of the bridges opens for boats, the other remains available to keep cars moving.

But the Torvean crossing has now closed five times, totalling more than 50 days, since it came into public use.

Highland Council reported initial snagging issues in July 2021. Closures since then include-

July 8-August 12 2021 for technical/sensor issues.

January 6-10  2022 due to storm damage to the barriers.

April 16-19 2022 after a computer issue affected the CCTV cameras.

May 9-17 2022 due to an electrical component failure affecting one of the hydraulic pump controls.

The bridge crosses the Caledonian Canal in Inverness

On the first three occasions, repairs were carried out under warranty and at no cost to the council.

The May closure led to a temporary replacement component being installed, Discussions are ongoing as to how much of the work will be covered under warranty.

Regarding the most recent closure, a council spokeswoman said a fault was reported on Saturday (June 25) and was repaired on June 27.

She said: “While any closures to the Torvean swing bridge are regrettable, with Tomnahurich Bridge remaining available for traffic it is preferable to close the Torvean bridge while investigations and repairs are carried out.

“This ensures that no damage is caused to the bridge and the canal is not at risk of closure.”

Recurring issue

Local councillor Alex Graham will raise the closures with Inverness West ward colleagues at their next meeting in August.

He said: “If the Torvean Bridge is experiencing failures it is not providing the service it was intended for.

“Because there are two bridges, the impact is limited, but there is clearly some kind of recurring issue with the bridge.

“It affects a wide area, but it can have a major impact on the people of Scorguie and Kinmylies in particular.

“With a new mechanical device like this you expect teething problems. But I think we’re moving out of the teething stage now.”

